High blood sugar management: 8 daily routine methods to lower blood sugar levels naturally

High blood sugar: Whether you suffer from diabetes, prediabetes, or merely predisposing factors of uncontrolled blood sugar spikes, individuals want to know what methods are most effective for controlling their blood glucose levels. Living healthily and avoiding erratic diabetic levels can drain your mood, and energy, and affect your hunger levels.

Millions of people worldwide are affected by high blood sugar, which is a silent pandemic. In order to manage diabetes, it's important to lead a healthy lifestyle and eat appropriately. People with high blood sugar should take precautions, especially while eating. Here are 10 detailed daily routine activities that can lower your blood sugar levels naturally in addition to your prescribed medications.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can improve insulin sensitivity and help you in achieving and maintain a healthy weight. Exercise also facilitates the utilisation of blood sugar by your muscles for energy and contraction.

Learn about carbs and manage your intake

Blood sugar levels are greatly impacted by the amount of carbohydrates you consume. Your body converts carbohydrates to sugars, primarily glucose. Insulin then assists your body in using and storing it for energy. It's crucial to understand that low-carb and no-carbohydrate diets are not the same.

Even when you're monitoring your blood sugar levels, you can still eat some carbohydrates. However, choosing whole grains in place of processed grains and refined carbohydrates offers better nutritional value while lowering blood sugar levels.

Also Read: High blood sugar: THESE warning signs indicate the symptoms of hyperglycemia

Eat fibre rich diet

Fibre promotes a more steady increase in blood sugar levels by delaying carbohydrate breakdown and sugar absorption. Soluble fibre has been specifically proven to improve blood sugar regulation. A diet rich in fibre can enhance your body's capacity to control blood sugar and reduce blood sugar lows.

Eat mindfully and learn portion size

You can maintain a healthy weight by exercising portion control and controlling your calorie consumption. Avoiding all-you-can-eat restaurants, measuring and weighing your amounts, using smaller plates, reading food labels to check the serving sizes, keeping a food journal, and eating carefully can all help reduce blood sugar surges.

Drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated

You may be able to maintain healthy blood sugar levels by drinking enough water. It not only keeps you hydrated but also aids in flushing any added sugar from your kidneys through urine. Regular water consumption may rehydrate the blood, lower blood sugar levels, and lower the chance of developing diabetes.

Also Read: Sesame Seeds (Til) in winters: Warming benefits and tasty til recipes you must try

Manage your stress levels

Blood sugar levels might fluctuate due to stress. Your body releases the hormones glucagon and cortisol in response to stress, which raise blood sugar levels. Managing your stress levels through exercise or relaxation methods like yoga may help you regulate blood sugar levels.

Get quality sleep

A healthy lifestyle depends on getting enough sleep, which certainly helps. On the other side, insufficient sleep might interfere with important metabolic hormones leading to insulin irritability.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)