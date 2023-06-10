High Blood Sugar: Over 100 Million Indians Have Diabetes; Do Not Ignore These 10 Symptoms

According to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, more than 100 million Indians live with diabetes. The study threw up some alarming data - 101 million Indians have diabetes, according to it, while 136 million Indians are pre-diabetic.

The ICMR-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study is based on a survey of 1,13,043 people - 33,537 urban and 79,506 rural populace - aged 20 years and older, between 2008 and 2020. The survey covered people from urban and rural areas of 31 states, union territories, and the National Capital Territory of India.

Dr Sunita Kapoor, Consultant Pathologist, Founder and Director of City X-Ray & Scan Clinic, shares, "Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects how the body uses glucose or blood sugar. Type 1 once known as insulin-dependent diabetes and Type 2, also called noninsulin dependant diabetes are two different types of diabetes, apart from gestational diabetes (that affects women during pregnancy)." As doctors point out, it's essential to detect and treat diabetes at the earliest to prevent long-term and irreversible harm to the body.

High Blood Sugar: 10 Symptoms To Look Out For

Dr Sunita Kapoor lists the following symptoms:

Frequent urination Excessive thirst Unexplained weight loss Fatigue Increased hunger Slow healing of wounds Blurred vision Frequent infections Numbness or tingling in the extremities Darkened skin patches

Dr Kapoor further explains, "While frequent urination and excessive thirst are early indicators of diabetes, unexplained weight loss can occur despite increased hunger. Fatigue is also a common symptom. Diabetes can affect multiple organs and complications include slow healing of wounds and blurred vision due to fluid changes in the eye lenses. Diabetes can weaken the immune system, making individuals more prone to infections. It can also cause numbness or tingling in the hands and feet due to nerve damage. Darkened skin patches may appear in certain areas of the body."

High Blood Sugar: Blood Tests To Detect Diabetes

Early diagnosis of diabetes is crucial and diagnostic tests are important in identifying and monitoring this disease. "Blood glucose tests, oral glucose tolerance tests, and fasting plasma glucose tests are commonly used to diagnose diabetes and monitor blood sugar levels. Tests for glycated hemoglobin, lipid profiles, kidney function, and urine microalbumin and creatinine ratios provide additional information for long-term glycemic control and detecting associated complications. Regular diabetes testing is essential for timely intervention, medication adjustments, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals with diabetes," share Dr Kapoor.