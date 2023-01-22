High blood sugar: THESE warning signs indicate the symptoms of hyperglycemia

High blood sugar symptoms: When there is too much sugar in the blood, it results in hyperglycemia or high blood glucose. This occurs if your body can't properly absorb insulin or if there is insufficient insulin in your system (insulin is the hormone that carries glucose into the blood). The condition is often associated with diabetes.

To control diabetes, blood sugar levels must be kept as close to normal as possible. But regardless of how cautious you are, if you have diabetes, hyperglycaemia is going to develop at some point. If you have diabetes and your fasting blood sugar is greater than 125 mg/dL (milligrammes per deciliter), you have hyperglycemia. Fasting is defined as not eating for at least eight hours.

High blood sugar symptoms

Early symptoms of hyperglycemia include:

- increased thirst and a dry mouth

- needing to pee frequently

- tiredness

- blurred vision

- unintentional and sudden weight loss

- recurrent infections, such as thrush, bladder infections (cystitis) and skin infections

What are the causes of high blood sugar?

Multiple factors can trigger an increase in blood sugar levels in people with diabetes, including:

- stress

- any other ailment, such as an irritating cold

- eating too much, such as snacking between meals

- a lack of exercise or physical activity

- dehydration

- missing a dose of your diabetes medication, or taking any incorrect dosage

- over-treating or extreme and obsessive solution for an episode of hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar)

- taking certain medicines, such as steroid medication mixed with other medicines or for exercising.

How to prevent high blood sugar?

Your team of doctors might advise using a device to check your blood sugar level at home so you may detect a spike early and take action to stop it. Other than that you can prevent high blood sugar by following these lifestyle changes:

- Change your diet; for instance, you should stay away from items like cakes and sugary drinks that raise blood sugar levels.

- If you're dehydrated, sip on plenty of sugar-free liquids.

- Exercise more frequently - little, regular activity, like walking, can frequently lower your blood sugar level, especially if it aids with weight loss.

- Adjust your dose if you use insulin. Your medical team may provide you with detailed instructions on how to do this.

- Don’t smoke.

- Limit drinking alcohol.

Follow the advice your medical team has given you to lower your blood sugar level if you have diabetes and hyperglycemia symptoms. Contact your doctor or healthcare team if you are unsure about what to do.

