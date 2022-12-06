High blood sugar: Top ayurvedic tips to effectively control diabetes - check here

By Dr Smita Pankaj Naram

Today diabetes has become a chronic health issue, affecting the day-to-day lives of many young and old individuals. Known as “Madhumeha'' in Ayurveda, it is a subtype of Prameha that is characterized by sweet urine. Primarily there are types of Prameha – Avarana and Dhatuksyaya, which are commonly known as Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes.

Excess of Mucus dosha like Kapha (mucous) and Pitta (heat) along with Aama (toxins) blocks insulin secretion and/or creates cellular resistance to blood sugar. Hence, the blockage of insulin secretion increases the blood sugar level. Cellular resistance inhibits the absorption of blood sugar into the cells. Hence blood sugar increases.

While this can be serious for some, it can be handled effectively with a few lifestyle changes. According to Ayurveda, excess sugar levels impair the agni function of the body and it is one of the main contributors to the development of diabetes. One can start with these few tips, to live in a healthy manner.

Include fenugreek seeds, jamun and amla in the daily diet

Galactomannan, a substance found in fenugreek seeds, slows down digestion and lessens the absorption of carbohydrates. Jamun has many advantages in managing insulin and boosting insulin production, thus consumption of jamun is strongly advised for diabetics. Even chewing of 4-5 jamun leaves throughout the day can be beneficial.

Consume chromium-rich amla to treat high blood sugar

Amla's chromium content improves insulin sensitivity, so as to lower blood sugar levels and activate pancreatic cells, one should consume it uncooked or combine it with bitter gourd and gooseberry.



(Disclaimer: Dr Smita Pankaj Naram is the co-founder of Ayushakti. The views expressed in the article are those of the author. Zee News does not confirm or endorse it.)