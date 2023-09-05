trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658178
POMEGRANATE FOR DIABETES

High Blood Sugar: Understanding Pomegranate's Role In Diabetes Management- Check Pros And Cons

Pomegranates are said to aid with a variety of health-related problems especially with diabetes. Here are the nutritional benefits of this vibrant fruit with its pros and cons.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Patients with diabetes have always been flooded with dietary recommendations. A diabetic is constantly aware of what they eat. A diabetic must avoid refined sugar and carbohydrates in their diet. They must also stock their kitchen pantry with whole grains and other essential herbal ingredients and one such fibre-packed fruit a diabetic can consider is pomegranate.

Pomegranates offer various potential benefits for individuals with diabetes due to their antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory properties. However, their natural sugars and caloric content require careful consumption. 


It's crucial for individuals with diabetes to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes involving pomegranates or any other food.

Is Pomegranate Good For Diabetes?

Pomegranates have long been celebrated for their health benefits, but when it comes to diabetes, the question arises: Is this vibrant fruit a friend or foe? This article will delve into the pros and cons of incorporating pomegranate into a diabetic diet to help individuals make informed choices for their health.

Nutritional Facts of Pomegranate

- The pomegranate is a good source of potassium, folate, and dietary fibre.

- Fruit is therefore one of the best foods for regulating blood sugar and heart health.

- Antioxidants like polyphenols are found in pomegranates. They give the fruit a vivid crimson colour.

- Pomegranates combat breast and prostate cancer as well as obesity.

- Pomegranate is a healthy option for diabetics due to its low GI (53) and GL.

- Pomegranates have potent immune-stimulating minerals. These are E, C, and K vitamins.

Pros of Pomegranate for Diabetes

1. Antioxidant Powerhouse: Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which may help reduce oxidative stress in people with diabetes.

2. Blood Sugar Regulation: Some studies suggest that pomegranate may aid in regulating blood sugar levels, thanks to its polyphenol content.

3. Heart Health: Pomegranates could benefit heart health, a crucial aspect for diabetics who are at a higher risk of heart disease.

4. Anti-Inflammatory: The anti-inflammatory properties of pomegranates may help combat inflammation, a common issue in diabetes.

Cons of Pomegranate for Diabetes

1. Natural Sugars: Pomegranates contain natural sugars, which can raise blood sugar levels if consumed in excess.

2. Caloric Content: Pomegranates are calorie-dense fruits, so portion control is essential for those with diabetes.

3. Interactions with Medications: Some compounds in pomegranate may interact with medications, potentially affecting their efficacy.

Ultimately, pomegranates can be a valuable addition to a diabetes-friendly diet when consumed in moderation. As with any dietary choice, it's vital to balance the potential benefits with potential drawbacks and seek guidance from a healthcare provider.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

