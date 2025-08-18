Advertisement
Highly Sensitive People More Likely To Experience Depression, Anxiety: Study

People with sensitive personalities are more likely to experience mental health problems like depression and anxiety, according to a study on Saturday. 

 

|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 02:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Highly Sensitive People More Likely To Experience Depression, Anxiety: StudyImage credit: Freepik

The study, led by Queen Mary University of London, defined sensitivity as a personality trait that reflects people’s capacity to perceive and process environmental stimuli such as bright lights, subtle changes in the environment, and other people’s moods.

The research, based on a meta-analysis of 33 studies, revealed there was a significant, positive relationship between sensitivity and depression and anxiety. The findings, published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science, noted that highly sensitive people are more likely to experience depression and anxiety compared to those who are less sensitive.

“We found positive and moderate correlations between sensitivity and various mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia, and avoidant personality disorder,” said Tom Falkenstein, a psychotherapist and a doctoral student at Queen Mary University of London.

"Our findings suggest that sensitivity should be considered more in clinical practice, which could be used to improve the diagnosis of conditions," he added.

Falkenstein said that around 31 per cent of the general population are considered highly sensitive, and the findings show they are more likely to respond better to some psychological interventions than less sensitive individuals.

For example, people with more sensitive personality traits may be more likely to benefit from treatment plans that involve techniques such as applied relaxation and mindfulness, which can also prevent relapse.

“Therefore, sensitivity should be considered when thinking about treatment plans for mental health conditions. Our work shows it is crucial that the awareness of sensitivity is improved among mental health care professionals, so clinicians and practitioners can recognise the trait in their patients, and tailor treatment to their sensitivity,” the researcher said.

