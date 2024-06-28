Hina Khan Has Stage 3 Breast Cancer: Beware Of THESE Warning Signs! Check Symptoms, Causes And Preventive Steps

Popular television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan shared difficult news on social media this morning. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the following message: "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger".

Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Check Her Post Below

Hina's diagnosis sent shockwaves across the industry and her fans, but it also raises an important question regarding breast cancer. Dr Vaishali Zamre, Director, Surgical Oncology (Breast Oncology), Andromeda Cancer Hospital, Sonipat, shares her insights on breast cancer.

What Is Breast Cancer

According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 670,000 deaths globally. Dr Vaishali Zamre says, "The breasts consist of milk glands (lobules), milk ducts, fat and connecting tissue which keep these structures together. Breast cancer can start developing in any part of the breast. However, the most common area where the breast cancer process starts is inside the mammary/milk ducts which carry the milk produced in the milk glands towards the nipple."

Normally, the cells of ducts or lobules divide to produce new cells when the old cells die out. This process is highly regulated inside our body. "Cancer development happens when the cells continue to divide and multiply in number without control. If this process continues unchecked, then these abnormal cells can take the form of a lump inside the breast. If the abnormal cells are confined within the boundaries of the ducts or lobules, it is called non-invasive cancer. When the cells spread beyond the confines of these structures, they have a potential to spread and it is called invasive cancer," says Dr Zamre.

Who Is Most Prone To Breast Cancer: Check Risk Factors

Being a woman is the biggest risk factor for the development of breast cancer, says Dr Zamre. "However, some women are more prone to developing breast cancer. Women who are obese, who have had early onset of menstrual periods and delayed menopause, women who take oestrogen-containing hormonal pills for a prolonged period, nulliparous women (a female who has never given birth to a live baby), women who have two or more close family members affected with breast/ovarian or any other related cancer or women who are carriers of high-risk genetic mutation (BRCA 1 & 2, PALB2, TP53 mutation, etc.) are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer. Breastfeeding has been said to be beneficial in reducing the risk of breast cancer."

Breast Cancer Symptoms

The commonest symptom of breast cancer is a painless, progressive lump in the breast which is firm to hard in consistency. "Spontaneous blood-stained nipple discharge, retraction of nipple, lump in the underarm, prolonged itching around the nipple, non-healing ulceration of the nipple or non-healing rash on the breast skin are some of the other warning symptoms/signs of breast cancer," says Dr Zamre.

Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Can The Disease Be Prevented?

There are no measures that, if taken, can absolutely prevent breast cancer, say doctors. "However, maintaining a healthy diet, regular physical activity, avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption, and avoiding the use of hormonal pills if you don't have proper medical advice can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer.

The most critical thing about breast cancer is to be aware of signs and symptoms of this form of cancer, says Dr Zamre. She adds, "Seeking medical help without delay and adhering to the advice can go a long way in the management of breast cancer because, breast cancer, if diagnosed at an early stage can be potentially cured with appropriate treatment."