Holi is the festival of colours and with a splash of bright hues comes unlimited fun. Children particularly love playing with colours, but while the festival can be fun, there's always a danger of getting injured. So, how can you have a safe and enjoyable Holi with kids, and can you play Holi with your toddler? Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, HOD & Consultant – Paediatrics, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, and Dr Anshula Tayal Bansal, Consultant - Paediatric Pulmonology & Intesive care, Manipal Hospital Goa, share inputs on having a happy Holi with kids.

Holi 2025: Playing With Children - Red Flags

Dr Bhaskar Shenoy says, "Holi is a festival of joy, colours, and much more. It is also the festival when children are allowed to splash around in water, apply colours to friends, and get super messy! Although the festival promotes fun with the whole community coming together, sometimes people get carried away and can end up getting injured or injuring others. Teaching children to be responsible can be difficult, but it is important and doable with the right approach."

Dr Shenoy adds that the colours, especially synthetic colours, water, and the usual Holi intoxicants can be a source of injuries, for both adults and kids. He adds, "Children are curious and fearless by nature. So, when engaging in the Holi festival, there can be injuries even from throwing a harmless water balloon or falling while running to splash someone with a pichkaari. They may also end up swallowing toxic colours or having eye injuries due to the colour in their eyes."

How To Have A Mindful Holi Celebration With Kids - Dos And Don'ts

As Dr Shenoy says, while it's not being suggested that children stay home during the festivities, "but there are certain ways to create fun memories responsibly from a young age, without having to worry about possible injuries."

Dr Anshula Tayal Bansal shares the following Dos and Don'ts:

Dos

● Use non-toxic, natural or organic colours. For infants and toddlers, turmeric or sandalwood paste can be used.

● Dress your kids in fully covered clothes to minimise the exposure of skin to the colours and direct sunlight. Older kids may be encouraged to wear sunglasses to protect the eyes from splashes of coloured water.

● Use clean water for balloons and pichkaris.

● Encourage the kids to stay hydrated while playing outside.

● Encourage children to promptly wash their eyes with clean water if they get splashed or experience a burning sensation. Also remind them to wash their hands and face before eating or drinking, to avoid ingesting toxic substances present in the colours.

● Adult supervision is extremely important - it helps prevent accidents and ensures they stay safe.

Don’ts:

● Encourage children to avoid putting colours near their eyes, nose, and mouth.

● Avoid rough or violent play.

Dr Shenoy gives the following tips:

● Never leave little kids unattended. Teach them to play gently and use pichkaris mindfully without aiming at faces and avoid putting colours in the eyes and mouth. If possible, avoid water balloons as they are prone to cause injuries.

● Ensure kids use organic, herbal, or homemade colours. For better safety, apply coconut oil or moisturiser to their skin and hair before they head out to play Holi. This will create a protective barrier against harsh colours. You can also dress them in full-sleeve clothing so that there is less skin exposure to Holi colours.

● Protect their eyes with sunglasses or protective eyewear. Choose a safe, controlled environment for play, like a home garden.

● Hydration is essential. Ensure kids and adults both drink water at intervals during the festivities to avoid dehydration and sunstroke.

Playing Holi With Children - Pre And Post Holi Care

Dr Anshula Tayal Bansal shares some pre and post Holi care that will allow you and your kids to enjoy the festival of colours without worry.

Pre-Holi Care:

● Apply coconut oil or a thick lotion all over the body before starting to play; these act as a protective coating over the skin and make it easier to wash off the colours later. Oil the hair and tie them properly.

● Choose a safe area for the kids to play Holi, away from traffic and other hazards such as electricity cables.

● Educate children to play safely and respectfully.

Post-Holi Care:

● Wash off the colors with a mild soap to avoid skin irritation.

● Gently clean the skin without scrubbing.

● Apply lotion or oil liberally after a bath to soothe the skin.

Can You Play Holi With Infants And Toddlers?

Dr Bansal says it’s best not to involve infants (below 1 year of age) in Holi festivities, "as their skin is very sensitive and they may be at risk of irritation or allergies from colours." She adds, "If you still want to include them, it’s best to keep them in a shaded area, away from the colours, and let older kids and adults play around them. If you choose to introduce toddlers to Holi, ensure that you use organic and non-toxic colours under close adult supervision."

Dr Shenoy adds that while there is no lower age recommendation but "ideally it is safe to play Holi after 3 years under supervision".