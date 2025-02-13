How often have you been told that drinking honey-lemon water will help you lose that extra kilos and assist in your weight loss journey? While it's a common hack, recently billionaire Harsh Goenka's post on X about the morning ritual of drinking warm honey-lemon water has elicited some amusing reactions on social media and also raised questions on the efficacy of this "magic potion".

On X, Goenka wrote: "I was told that if you drink lemon juice with honey every morning for two months, you will lose 2 kg of weight. After two months, I had lost 2 kg of lemons and 3 kg of honey."

While funny reactions abound on the internet, we reached out to a nutritionist to find out how effective honey-lemon water is for weight loss.

Honey-Lemon Water To Lose Weight: Reality Or Fad?

Madhavi Shilpi, Nutritionist and Author of 'Reverse Prediabetes Now', shares, "The idea that hot water with honey and lemon ‘melts fat’ or ‘boosts metabolism’ is a fad with little basis in science. While hydration plays a role in weight management, no strong evidence supports this drink as a metabolism booster or fat-loss solution."

She adds, "A short-term study that explored fasting plus lemon honey water over just 4 days showed some weight loss, but it also revealed muscle mass loss, which is not ideal for long-term health. Moreover, it’s unclear whether the effects came from fasting or the drink itself. I have not come across any other studies supporting its weight loss claims."

Benefits Of Honey-Lemon Water

The nutritionist further points out that while honey-lemon water may not actively help in weight loss, it is not without its benefits. She explains, "The fact is, hydration does aid weight loss, so if adding lemon and honey encourages more water intake, that could be a positive side effect. Similarly, swapping sugar-loaded beverages (like packaged juices, sodas, or sugary tea) for lemon honey water may help reduce overall sugar intake, contributing to better weight management."

Sustainable Weight Loss: How To Achieve

For sustainable weight loss, it’s crucial to focus on the bigger picture, rather than on unverified magic potions and quick fixes, says Madhavi Shilpi. Below are some of the key points one should keep in mind, as per the nutritionist.

• Reducing processed foods (chips and cookies) and simple carbohydrates (bread, rice, sugar-sweetened foods).

• Prioritising protein intake for muscle maintenance and satiety.

• Creating a moderate calorie deficit while ensuring nutrient adequacy.

• Incorporating exercise to support metabolism.

• Improving sleep quality and managing stress, both of which play a major role in insulin sensitivity and fat storage.

"There are no shortcuts or magic potions for weight loss. Sustainable results come from a holistic approach — which, when done correctly and consistently, leads to better health and balanced body weight," says Madhavi.