Honey Singh’s 18kg Weight Loss Secret: From 95 Kg To 77 Kg In Just One Month, Trainer Reveals Special Green Drink!
Honey Singh’s stunning 18kg weight loss was powered by a special green juice—his trainer reveals the secret formula! Read on to know more.
- Honey Singh lost 18kg with a strict diet and workout plan.
- His secret? A special green juice that boosts metabolism and burns calories.
- Disciplined eating and strength training helped him achieve rapid weight loss.
Trending Photos
Rapper Honey Singh’s dramatic 18kg weight loss transformation stunned fans, and now his trainer has revealed the secret behind it—a powerful green juice that helped boost his metabolism and burn fat.
Honey Singh’s Impressive Weight Loss Journey
Honey Singh, known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, underwent a remarkable fitness journey, shedding weight from 95kg to 77kg in just a month. His transformation was guided by fitness expert Arun Kumar, Mr. Asia 2022, who designed a specialized diet and workout plan for the singer.
The Green Drink Behind His Transformation
A crucial part of Honey Singh’s weight loss was a special green juice, consumed on an empty stomach to maximize nutrient absorption and accelerate fat loss. The juice includes:
► Beetroot – Improves blood circulation and provides antioxidants.
► Amla – Rich in Vitamin C, aiding digestion and fat reduction.
► Cucumber – Keeps the body hydrated and flushes out toxins.
► Carrots – Enhances digestion and provides essential vitamins.
► Coriander leaves – Boosts metabolism and aids digestion.
Honey Singh’s Diet Plan
His diet plan was carefully crafted to maintain energy levels while promoting fat loss:
Morning: Green juice followed by vegetable pulp for fiber and nutrients.
Lunch: Boiled chicken with rice for a balanced protein-carb intake.
Evening: Vegetable soup or boiled chicken to sustain metabolism.
Dinner: Green vegetables or soup for fiber and essential vitamins.
He completely avoided processed foods, sugar, and alcohol to ensure a clean, natural diet.
His Workout Routine
Honey Singh’s fitness regimen combined:
→ Strength training to build muscle and tone the body.
→ Cardio workouts to enhance endurance and accelerate fat loss.
→ High-rep training for better muscle definition and stamina.
His dedication, combined with expert guidance, resulted in an incredible body transformation, proving that consistency and discipline are key to achieving fitness goals.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv