How AI Helped A Woman Get Pregnant After 19 Years Despite Her Husband’s Infertility

For nearly two decades, a couple from New York chased the dream of becoming parents. They tried everything, 15 rounds of IVF, multiple surgeries, top fertility clinics across the world, and still, no success. Doctors gave them the harsh truth: their chances of having a biological child were virtually zero.

The reason? The husband suffered from azoospermia, a rare male fertility condition where no sperm is found in the ejaculate. It’s a diagnosis that closes the door on natural conception and even complicates assisted reproductive techniques.

But just when they were about to give up hope, a game-changing AI technology called STAR (Sperm Track and Recovery) turned their story around. Not only did it find viable sperm that conventional tests couldn’t detect, but it also helped the couple achieve what they thought was impossible: a successful IVF cycle. Today, after 19 years, they’re expecting their first baby.

What Is Azoospermia And Why It’s So Hard to Treat?

Azoospermia affects about 1 in 100 men and accounts for up to 15% of male infertility cases. It comes in two forms:

1. Obstructive Azoospermia: Blockages prevent sperm from entering semen.

2. Non-Obstructive Azoospermia: The body doesn’t produce enough (or any) sperm at all.

Causes range from genetics and hormonal imbalances to chemotherapy, radiation, drug use, and exposure to environmental toxins. For years, the only options for couples dealing with azoospermia were donor sperm or highly invasive surgical retrieval, both emotionally and physically taxing alternatives.

But now, that narrative is changing.

How AI Detected Hidden Sperm in Just One Hour

The couple’s journey took a turn when they connected with Dr Zev Williams, a leading fertility specialist at Columbia University. He and his team had spent five years developing STAR, a cutting-edge AI tool designed to detect microscopic, previously undetectable sperm in semen samples.

“It’s like finding a needle in a thousand haystacks,” Dr Williams said. “But STAR can do it, and quickly.”

Here’s how STAR works:

1. Microfluidic chips filter the semen sample.

2. A high-speed scanner captures millions of images per hour.

3. An AI algorithm sifts through every image to spot sperm cells missed by the human eye.

The STAR system doesn’t just find these sperm, it preserves their quality so they can be used in IVF. And that's exactly what happened in this case.

Despite 48 hours of manual examination by lab technicians yielding nothing, STAR found 44 viable sperm in just one hour. That small number was all the couple needed.

A Successful IVF Without Additional Procedures

Unlike previous IVF cycles that ended in heartbreak, this time the process moved forward with a new sense of optimism. The couple underwent an IVF cycle in March 2025, using the sperm retrieved by STAR.

And the result? A successful pregnancy, without needing additional invasive treatments, surgeries, or donor sperm.

emphasising the significance, Dr Williams said, "This technology gives hope to people who have been told they have no options. For many, it’s life-changing."

A Glimpse Into the Future of Fertility

Experts are calling this more than just a medical miracle, it’s the dawn of a new era in fertility care. AI tools like STAR are poised to transform how we detect, treat, and even understand infertility, especially male-factor cases that have long been overlooked.

Dr Williams says, “There are biological processes we’ve been blind to. But with AI, we’re starting to see the unseen.”

With infertility affecting 1 in 6 people globally, according to the World Health Organization, the implications of this breakthrough are massive. Especially for couples who’ve faced repeated disappointment and felt out of options.

From ‘No Hope’ to New Life

The New York couple’s story is a powerful reminder that technology and persistence can bring light into even the darkest corners of fertility struggles. AI isn’t just transforming machines, it’s reshaping human possibility.