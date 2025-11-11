How Air Pollution Affects Our Health, Experts Reveal What To Eat And Avoid To Soothe Symptoms

Air pollution has become one of the major concerns today. We see hazy skies, smell smoke in the air, and instantly feel heaviness when we breathe. When pollution levels go high, the quality of the air we breathe goes down, and this affects the body in many ways. Most people experience symptoms like sore throat, burning eyes, cough, blocked nose, tiredness, headaches, and difficulty in breathing. Some people may also notice skin breakouts, low energy, irritability, disturbed sleep and constant fatigue. Those who already have breathing issues like asthma or allergies feel their symptoms become worse when pollution is high.

Polluted air can affect the lungs, heart, skin, mood and immunity. While we cannot control every factor outdoors, we can definitely support our body better from inside through smart nutrition and lifestyle.

What to include in diet during high pollution exposure:

Mugdha Pradhan, Functional Nutritionist, CEO & Founder of iThrive, says,"Focus on foods that naturally help your body calm inflammation and support healing. Choose healthy fats such as sardine, mackerel, salmon, free-range eggs and even chicken. These animal sources also support the body’s strength and repair process. In addition to this, eat more fresh fruits, berries, vegetables, citrus fruits, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and antioxidant rich foods. Fresh homemade meals, herbal teas, clean protein and filtered water can really help your body cope better during these days. Also try including nuts, good fats like coconut oil, and ghee to support your body."

What to avoid:

Reduce packaged snacks, bakery foods, refined sugar, deep fried foods, fast foods, and excess caffeine. These foods increase inflammation and make symptoms worse when air quality is already poor.

Small daily lifestyle habits also help:

1. Keep windows closed during peak pollution time

2. Use an air purifier if possible, and some products in the market work as personal, wearable air purifiers.

3. Keep indoor plants

4. Focus on deep breathing and staying hydrated

Simple, consistent choices can protect your body better. Good nutrition becomes your strongest daily defence when the outside air is not in your control.

Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian & Founder, Santushti Holistic Health & Diet Insight Academy, says, "Prolonged exposure to polluted air inflames the respiratory tract, reduces lung capacity, and weakens immunity. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) enters the bloodstream, triggering oxidative stress and inflammation that can worsen asthma, allergies, heart disease, and fatigue. The impact is especially severe on children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions."

Foods That Help Fight Against Damage from Pollution

A diet rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients can buffer the body against pollution damage.

Include:

- Fresh fruits like oranges, amla, papaya, and berries for vitamin C and polyphenols.

- Leafy greens, turmeric, and ginger for their anti-inflammatory compounds.

- Omega-3 sources like flaxseeds, walnuts, and fish to counter lung inflammation.

- Herbal teas (tulsi, mulethi, or ginger) to soothe the throat and cleanse airways.

- Hydrating foods and plenty of water to help the body flush out toxins.

What to Avoid

- Deep-fried and processed foods that increase oxidative load.

- Refined sugars and trans fats that amplify inflammation.

- Excess salt and spicy foods that can aggravate throat irritation.

- Outdoor eating during high smog days, as food easily absorbs pollutants.

Balanced nutrition cannot eliminate pollution, but it strengthens our internal defense system. Along with using masks, air purifiers, and staying indoors during peak hours, mindful eating can make a noticeable difference in how the body responds to polluted air."

Dr LM Darlong , Head Thoracic Oncosurgery, RGCIRC, says, "Air pollution is one of the leading causes of preventable illnesses worldwide, and its effects often extend beyond respiratory problems. Long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disorders and several types of cancers. For individuals already battling health conditions, particularly cancer, polluted air can aggravate symptoms and weaken the immune system further." That’s why it is important to know how they can impact our health and what all we can do to protect ourselves, both of which we will cover in this article. Let’s start by understanding the impact of air pollution on health.

How Air Pollution Affects Health

When harmful pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide enter the body, they irritate the airways and cause inflammation. The immediate effects often include:

1. Persistent cough, throat irritation, or shortness of breath

2. Worsening of asthma, bronchitis, and allergies

3. Fatigue and headaches due to reduced oxygen intake

Over time, prolonged exposure damages lung tissue, impairs heart function, and can even alter cellular DNA, increasing the risk of lung, head and neck, and bladder cancers. Individuals with weakened immunity, older adults, and children are especially vulnerable. Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy may experience more severe inflammation and respiratory discomfort because pollution compounds treatment-related side effects.

Dietary Measures to Counter the Effects

While avoiding exposure to pollution completely may not be possible, nutrition plays an important role in strengthening the body’s defence mechanism. Certain foods are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help neutralise free radicals produced by polluted air.

What to Eat

1. Vitamin C–Rich Foods: Citrus fruits, guava, amla, kiwi, and bell peppers help reduce oxidative stress and support lung tissue repair.

2. Vitamin E and Beta-Carotene: Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, carrots, spinach, and sweet potatoes provide powerful antioxidants that improve respiratory function.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and fish such as salmon and sardines reduce airway inflammation and strengthen immunity.

4. Cruciferous Vegetables: Broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower contain sulforaphane, a compound known to enhance the body’s detoxification pathways.

5. Hydration and Herbal Teas: Drinking sufficient water and herbal teas such as tulsi, ginger, or green tea helps flush out toxins and soothe the throat.

Foods to Avoid

1. Processed and Fried Foods: These increase inflammation and add oxidative load to the body.

2. Sugary Beverages and Refined Carbohydrates: They weaken immune response and may intensify fatigue.

3. Excess Dairy and Red Meat: For some individuals, these can increase mucus production and discomfort during respiratory irritation.

4. Alcohol and Smoking: Both aggravate oxidative damage and reduce lung capacity further.

Dr Darlong concludes, "Clean air is a shared responsibility, but until larger environmental improvements take effect, individual preventive steps matter. Wearing masks during high pollution days, using air purifiers indoors, and maintaining a balanced, antioxidant-rich diet can go a long way in reducing the impact of polluted air on overall health. For cancer patients, these lifestyle adjustments not only ease respiratory symptoms but also support recovery and quality of life during and after treatment."