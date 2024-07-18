How are Pickles good for your Health

We in today’s time aren’t able to resist tangy and salty things as it gives a yummy taste. Same is with pickles. Pickles have both tangy and salty taste which makes us eat it with almost everything. There are many types of pickles like mango pickle, mixed pickle, red chilli pickle, dill pickle, lime pickle etc.

People around the world love to eat pickles with their food as it gives a salty and savoury taste. In India pickles are very popular and liked by almost everyone. It is eaten with parathas, chapatis, rice, vegetables, curry etc. mostly with everything. Pickles are made by fermenting them. These fermented pickles have low calories in them and are rich in probiotics (bacteria that improves gut health).

We can find pickles in every home in India. Everybody eats it for its taste. Though they are high in sodium, they provide many health benefits too.

Pickles provides the benefits mentioned below:

1. They act as antioxidants for our body.

2. Dill pickles (cucumber pickle) offer benefits like prevention of cancer, weight loss, control diabetes etc.

3. Dill pickles also provide 45% of Vitamin K in our body which is essential for healthy bone formation and reduces chances of blood clotting.

4. Keeps insulin intact in our body

5. Has properties to reduce inflammation.

6. Provides potassium that keeps fluids balanced in our body,i.e., hydrating. So they keep the body hydrated also.

7. They are a good source of collecting Vitamin A and Vitamin C.

8. Pickles are made from nothing but vegetables only, so they also provide a good amount of fiber, which is good for our body and helps in healthy bowel movement.

Not only pickles but it’s juice also helps in getting these benefits. So we should consume pickles not only for it’s taste but also for the benefits that it provides. Though we should not eat high sodium pickles as it can create a risk of getting stomach cancer.