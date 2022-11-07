How Diabetes Impacts Mental Health

Mental health problems could make it harder to stick to your diabetes care plan. Thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and attitudes can affect how healthy the normal body system is. Untreated mental health issues can make diabetes worse, and problems with diabetes can make mental health worse.

Depression is a medical illness that causes feelings of sadness and often a loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy. It can get in the way of how well you function at work and home, including taking care of your diabetes. When you aren’t able to manage your diabetes well, your risk goes up for diabetes complications like heart disease and nerve damage. People with diabetes are 2 to 3 times more likely to have depression than people without diabetes. Treatment—therapy, medicine, or both—is usually very effective. And without treatment, depression often gets worse, not better.

Symptoms of depression can be mild to severe, and include:-

Feeling sad or empty

Losing interest in favorite activities

Overeating or not wanting to eat at all

Not being able to sleep or sleeping too much

Having trouble concentrating or making decisions

Feeling tired

Feeling hopeless, irritable, anxious, or guilty

Having aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems

Having thoughts of suicide or death

Stress and Anxiety: Stress is part of life, from traffic jams, family demands to everyday diabetes care... your blood sugar levels can be affected too—stress hormones make blood sugar rise or fall unpredictably, and stress from being sick or injured can make your blood sugar go up. Being stressed for a long time can lead to other health problems or make them worse.

Anxiety—feelings of worry, fear, or being on edge—is how your mind and body react to stress. Managing a long-term condition like diabetes is a major source of anxiety for some. You can help lower your stress and anxiety by:

Getting active: even a quick walk can be calming, and the effect can last for hours.

Doing some relaxation exercises, like meditation or yoga.

Limiting alcohol and caffeine, eating healthy food, and getting enough sleep.

If you think you might have depression, stress or anxiety, get in touch with your doctor right away for help getting treatment. The earlier depression is treated, the better for you, your quality of life, and your diabetes.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)