How excess weight and hormones affect fertility: Role of healthy body weight

As obesity cases are rising, it brings our attention to a global health issue, leading to active conversations around heart health, lifestyle diseases, and the buzzword 'diabetes'. However, there is a crucial factor that needs attention: How being obese silently affects fertility. When a couple visits a fertility specialist, the main focus is usually on the reports, hormones, and grades of the embryo.

“It surprises many couples when we emphasise body weight as an integral part of fertility planning. It’s a fact that your metabolic and reproductive health go hand in hand. IVF treatment is not entirely about embryos, but the environment for embryo health also matters. It is a rare chance that anybody considers the impact of their body weight on their IVF journey. Several studies and clinical experience reflect the connection between reproductive health and weight,” shares Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson and Chief IVF Consultant, Pristyn Care Ferticity.

Importance of healthy bodyweight for IVF

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Fertility depends upon hormonal levels in the body. In cases of excessive body fat, hormone levels are disrupted. Women with excessive fat tissue might experience disturbed levels of estrogen and insulin, resulting in irregular or unpredictable ovulation. Conditions such as PCOS are also difficult to manage, wherein the egg quality suffers.

While undergoing IVF treatment, such a hormonal imbalance influences the response of the ovaries to stimulation. Some women require higher doses, whereas they may produce fewer mature eggs irrespective of the protocols. Implantation also becomes difficult as obesity is linked with chronic low-grade inflammation, which affects the lining of the uterus. Male reproductive health is also affected due to obesity. Obesity lowers testosterone and damages sperm quality.

Obesity majorly contributes to inflammation in the body, adds Dr Gupta. “In response to inflamed body conditions, adverse effects on the journey are inevitable in many cases.”

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Does losing weight help to improve IVF success rates?

"Yes, shedding that extra weight is more beneficial than you may know. Reducing 5-10% body weight improves insulin sensitivity, regulates menstrual cycles, improves sperm quality and egg quality, and makes the uterine environment more favourable for a pregnancy. These positive changes positively influence the rate of IVF success," says Dr Gupta

"Weight loss is also helpful in keeping away the chances of miscarriage and pregnancy complications like hypertension, gestational diabetes, and premature delivery. So, a healthy body weight is crucial for sustaining a pregnancy. However, it's crucial to clearly understand that weight is not the only determining factor for treatment success. Age, egg reserve in the ovaries, embryo quality, and underlying medical issues are among the major contributing factors," she further explains.

The Right Way To Move Forward In Your Journey

Dr Gupta says, "Giving into crash diets before IVF treatment isn’t a wise choice. It can backfire and take a toll on your overall health. A sudden extreme drop in calories stresses out the body and adversely affects egg quality." She reveals things women should keep in mind:

1. Have balanced diets enriched with proteins and whole foods

2. Regularly move your body and refrain from a sedentary lifestyle.

3. Follow a healthy, sound sleep routine.

4. Indulge in stress management activities.

5. Keep a check on insulin resistance and thyroid levels

Genetics, metabolism, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors are also associated with obesity. The key message is to work on enhancing metabolic health to have better IVF treatment outcomes. Small and consistent changes can lead to miracles on your journey to parenthood.

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(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about fertility, diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)