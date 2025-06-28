Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland in men that produces part of the seminal fluid and plays a vital role in reproductive health. Located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum, the prostate surrounds the urethra and can influence both urinary and sexual functions. Prostate cancer usually develops slowly and may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages, but some cases can be aggressive and spread quickly if not detected in time.

In India, prostate cancer is emerging as a growing health challenge. Once considered relatively uncommon, it is now projected to become the third most common cancer among Indian men. The number of incident cases is expected to reach 47,068 by 2025, driven by an aging male population, increased life expectancy, and improved cancer detection .

Dr. Jose M. Flores, MD, MHA, Urologic Surgeon, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, US shares how family history and lifestyle impact your prostate cancer risk.

The role of family history

Family history is a significant risk factor for prostate cancer. Men with a first-degree relative, father, or brother, diagnosed with prostate cancer are twice as likely to develop the disease themselves. The risk increases further if multiple close relatives are affected or if they were diagnosed at a younger age (under 60). A case-control study showed that men with two or more first-degree relatives with prostate cancer faced up to an 11-fold increased risk .

While most prostate cancers are sporadic, around 5–10% are linked to inherited genetic mutations. Genes like BRCA1, BRCA2, and HOXB13, commonly associated with other cancers, are also linked to prostate cancer. Conditions such as Lynch syndrome can elevate risk as well. Genetic testing can help identify these mutations and allow for personalized screening and treatment approaches.

The lifestyle connection

1. Diet: Diets high in red and processed meats, saturated fats, and low in fruits and vegetables may contribute to higher prostate cancer risk. In contrast, a Mediterranean-style diet rich in tomatoes, leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, and fish has been associated with reduced inflammation and a lower risk of several cancers, including prostate.

2. Obesity and Physical Activity: Obesity is linked to a higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer and poorer treatment outcomes. Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet not only reduces cancer risk but also improves cardiovascular and metabolic health. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week.

3. Smoking and Alcohol: Smoking is associated with a higher risk of prostate cancer mortality, while excessive alcohol consumption may also contribute to increased risk. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol to moderate levels are essential preventive measures.

4. Chemical Exposures: Exposure to certain chemicals like arsenic, firefighting chemicals, and Agent Orange has been suggested to increase prostate cancer risk, but evidence is limited or controversial.

Understanding these risk factors empowers men to take proactive steps. Men with a family history should discuss earlier and regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing and digital rectal exams with their healthcare provider. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, regular exercise, weight control, and avoiding smoking can further help reduce risk.