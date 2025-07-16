How Fried Snacks Like Samosas And Jalebis Can Be Replaced With Tasty And Healthy Substitutes: 4 Simple Recipes Are Here!

The most famous street foods in India - samosas, jalebis or pakoras - may feel tempting and irresistible to you, but as far as health is concerned, they might cause more harm than good. The reason behind this is that despite their good taste, they give hidden health hazardous ingredients and a high calorific value, coming mostly from fats and sugars. Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic shares with us simple and healthy food substitutes:

Hidden danger in your favourite foods

The primary concern lies in how these snacks are cooked. Samosas and jalebi are deep fried and that too by reusing the same oil multiple times. By repeated heating of the oil, trans fats are formed inside it, the harmful components that cause cardiovascular disease, hypercholesterolemia, insulin resistance and even cancer.

Jalebis combine high-fat frying with high sugar content. A single jalebi can contain up to 150–200 calories, almost entirely from sugar and fat. Samosas, while savory, are typically made from refined flour (maida), loaded with saturated fats, and deep-fried, contributing to poor gut health and weight gain.

Regular consumption of deep-fried snacks made with reused oil increases the risk of chronic lifestyle diseases, especially in urban populations where physical activity is limited.

Healthy substitutes of these food items

Craving the crunch without the consequences? Here are some healthier options:

(1) Air fried or baked samosa - Switch to whole wheat wrappers and stuff them with boiled veggies, sprouts, or paneer. Bake or air-fry instead of deep-frying. You’ll cut the fat and retain the crispiness.

(2) Paneer tikka or kebabs - These are protein-rich, delicious, and can be prepared with minimal oil. Use hung curd, spices, and lemon juice for marination and cook on a grill or tawa.

(3) Chaat made with fruits or sprouts - For a sweet or tangy snack, go for seasonal fruits with lemon and chaat masala or steamed moong sprouts with veggies. These are nutrient-dense, fiber-rich, and great for digestion.

(4) Desserts made with jaggery - Craving desserts can be made a healthy choice by opting for low sugar or non-fried options. These include jaggery-coated chane, sesame laddoos, gur and sooji bars etc. They satisfy sweet cravings without spiking your blood sugar like refined sweets.

Conclusion

The point is not to totally refrain from consuming samosas or jalebis, but it is to enjoy them occasionally, limiting them to just festive occasions. If you crave them frequently, you can try their healthier versions such as baked or roasted ones probably. Food should be something that not only nourishes your body, but soul too. If your food is harming you in any way, stay away from it. This is the key to long-term health.



