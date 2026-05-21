How India is emerging as a global hub for dental implants

Healthcare is rapidly advancing in India and as a result, dentistry is witnessing a remarkable transformation. India is now becoming one of the world’s most preferred destinations for advanced dental treatments. Dental implants, digital smile design, same-day implants, and painless root canal procedures are among the most popular dental treatments.

Led by Endodontist and Implantologist Dr Tarun Kumar Giroti, the Sterling Dental Clinic in South Delhi offers these services. The clinic was established in 2001.

Dr Tarun Giroti is an alumnus of KLE’s Dental College, Belgaum, and holds a Master’s degree in Endodontics and Conservative Dentistry. He brings over two decades of experience in advanced dental care and has been associated with prestigious institutions such as Escorts Heart Institute, Sant Parmanand Hospital, and Apollo Clinic. He has trained extensively in countries such as the US, Japan, Israel, and Sweden to ensure that Indian patients receive treatment that matches global standards. He is also a Member of the Royal Society of Medicine and an internationally invited speaker.

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Speaking about the future of dentistry in India, Dr Giroti says, “India has the perfect combination of skilled specialists, advanced technology, affordability, and hospitality. Dental implants today are safer, more predictable, and longer-lasting than ever before. We are witnessing India becoming a major global hub for implant dentistry.”

According to Dr Giroti, dental implants are titanium-based artificial tooth roots that are surgically placed into the jawbone to support crowns, bridges, or dentures. He says, “They look, feel, and function almost exactly like natural teeth.” “Unlike removable dentures, implants become a permanent part of the mouth and restore both aesthetics and chewing efficiency,” he explains.

Dental implants are now considered the gold standard for replacing missing teeth because they preserve bone structure, improve speech, and provide long-term stability. At The Sterling Dental Clinic, implant dentistry is one of the most sought-after procedures.

Dr Giroti says, “The procedure is usually much easier than patients expect. It is performed under local anesthesia, and most patients compare the discomfort to or even less than a normal tooth extraction.” With modern minimally invasive techniques and sedation dentistry available at the clinic, recovery is often quick and most patients resume normal routines within a day.

India’s dental tourism industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years with international patients increasingly preferring India for high-quality yet cost-effective treatments. =



(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions on dental implants.)