How long does bottled drinking water remain safe to use? Check simple tips to store and verify it
BOTTLED WATER SAFETY

How long does bottled drinking water remain safe to use? Check simple tips to store and verify it

Wondering how long packaged water in plastic bottles stays safe to drink? Learn about its shelf life, proper storage tips, and signs that indicate it may no longer be safe.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Packaged or bottled water is one of the most convenient ways to stay hydrated, especially when travelling or at work.
  • While water itself doesn’t spoil, the packaging, storage conditions, and exposure can affect it.
  • Plastic bottles can affect the quality of water over time.
Pic Credit: AI

Packaged or bottled water is one of the most convenient ways to stay hydrated, especially when travelling or at work. But many people wonder: how long is bottled water safe to drink? While water itself doesn’t spoil, the packaging, storage conditions, and exposure to heat or sunlight can affect its safety and taste over time.

Understanding these factors can help you enjoy clean and healthy water every time.

Does bottled water expire?

Technically, water itself does not expire. However, plastic bottles can affect the quality of water over time. Manufacturers usually print a “best before” or expiration date on bottled water. This is mainly related to the shelf life of the plastic and how long the water can stay fresh and free from chemical leaching.

Typically, sealed bottled water lasts 1–2 years from the date of manufacture.

After the “best before” date, the water may still be safe, but the taste may change, and harmful chemicals from the plastic may slowly seep into the water if stored improperly.

How to store bottled water safely

Proper storage is key to keeping bottled water safe and fresh.

Follow these tips:-

1. Keep bottles in a cool, dark place – avoid direct sunlight or near heat sources.

2. Do not store water in cars for long periods, especially in hot weather.

3. Avoid storing near chemicals or strong-smelling products, as water can absorb odours.

4. Do not reuse disposable plastic bottles multiple times, as bacteria can grow in scratched or worn-out bottles.

Signs that bottled water is no longer safe

Even if the expiration date hasn’t passed, check the water before drinking.

Some signs it may no longer be safe include:-

1. Strange or chemical-like smell or taste

2. Cloudiness or particles floating in the water

3. Bulging, damaged, or leaking bottle

If you notice any of these, it’s better to discard the water to avoid health risks.

Tips for long-term water storage

If you want to store bottled water for emergencies or long-term use:

1. Use food-grade containers and keep them sealed.

2. Store in a cool, dark, and dry place.

3. Rotate stock every 6–12 months to ensure freshness.

Packaged water in plastic bottles can stay safe to drink for up to 1–2 years if stored properly. While water itself doesn’t spoil, the plastic and storage conditions play a major role in maintaining quality. Always check the bottle, smell, and taste before drinking, and store water in cool, dark places for the best safety and flavour. Following these simple tips will ensure you always have clean, refreshing water at hand.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

