How much protein do you acutally need? Protein serves as the essential building material for the human body, playing a crucial role in muscle recovery, immune function, and overall health maintenance. However, daily requirements are not one-size-fits-all and vary depending on factors such as age, body mass, physical activity levels, and personal health goals.
Experts reveal how to navigate daily protein requirements based on specific fitness objectives, health conditions, and overall lifestyle needs.
Dt Simrat Khaturia, Celebrity Dietician & Nutrition Consultant with 16+ years of experience said, "Protein, one of the most talked-about topics in the fitness sphere, has emerged in everything discussed, but more isn't always more. This varies from person to person, based on their individual body weight, amount of activity, fitness aim, and general eating routine. Individual protein needs can't be generic in nature, nor are they advised by social media. Protein is crucial for the growth, repair, and recovery of lean muscle mass, but it varies with the goals you're trying to achieve, Kathuria says."
Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Tata1mg said, "Protein has been known as the building material for the body. It plays a great role in the recovery of muscles, immunity, and health. Nonetheless, the protein needs of the organism differ according to various factors like age, body mass, physical activity, and fitness aims. Thus, protein intake should not be standard but individual and depend on lifestyle and nutritional needs."
Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, World Record Holder Dietitian & Weight Management Expert said, "Calories can't be overlooked when it comes to managing weight. But protein can still be a valuable aid to making people feel full and to retaining them as lean muscle during weight loss. According to Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, protein is not a quick way to lose weight but a part of sustainable weight loss. Protein is not the magic food for weight loss and losing pounds from it, instead it plays an important role in achieving a balanced diet, feeling full, and maintaining lean muscle until a healthy body composition is achieved."
Dr Bhardwaj continues, "It is obvious that one must associate protein with satiety, which is a reason why it may be useful in weight maintenance. A diet rich in protein aids people in some people feeling fuller and less hungry after eating. This can help people follow a balanced eating plan more easily without the constant hunger pangs between meals."
Dt Simrat Khaturia adds, "If you are exercising consistently, but not to build muscle specifically, a reasonable muscle intake increase can aid in recovery and keep muscles maintained. There is a standard adult requirement of protein, but those who are active often need a higher amount. If a person is exercising regularly then the science of sports nutrition is generally around 1.4- 2.0 g of protein per day and for each kg of body weight."
Rajeev Sharma notes, "For a healthy sedentary adult, it is recommended to consume about 0.8 g per 1 kg of body weight. In the case of an individual weighing 60 kg, the daily protein intake is 48 g per day."
Rajeev Sharma explains, "Individuals that exercise need more. People that engage in recreational fitness, strength, and endurance workouts may consume approximately 1.2-1.6 g of protein per 1 kg of body weight per day depending on the physical activity. When it comes to people who aim at muscle mass gaining, in particular, resistance training, the protein intake will be approximately 1.6-2.0 g per 1 kg."
Dr Bhardwaj adds, "During a calorie deficit there is a potential loss of both fat and lean mass. Satisfactory protein intake, coupled with suitable exercise, helps retain fat-free mass when weight is lost. Subjective evidence shows that diets with a high protein content can lead to weight loss without substantial loss in lean mass. During weight management, the objective is not only to lose weight, but to prevent loss of muscle and enhance body composition in general."
Dt Simrat Khaturia states, "A high percentage of movements in strength training is directed towards muscle repair and adaptation. Here, it is especially vital to get sufficient protein every day. But if you are increasing protein intake without adequate resistance exercise and basic nutrition then you're not likely to get the results you need. Instead of having high doses of protein at one meal, it's better to divide it up throughout the day. Think protein throughout the day, not just post-workout; protein foods can be incorporated into main meals, as well as foods that fit easily into your day."
Dt Simrat Khaturia continues, "Protein can also be beneficial for losing fat. Increased protein diets have also been linked with increased fullness during weight loss and maintenance of fat-free mass. Eggs, dairy products, pulses, beans, soy, fish, chicken, and other protein-rich foods (depending on dietary preference) are good choices."
Rajeev Sharma notes, "The goals of the organism are also of significance for the protein needs of the individual. Protein intake may be increased in order to achieve the goals of losing weight as this macronutrient helps preserve muscle tissue and keeps a person fuller. While people aiming to gain muscle mass need to consume adequate amounts of proteins together with adequate caloric value, carbohydrates, resistance workouts, and recovery."
Dr Bhardwaj explains, "No one single protein target is "the answer". Sometimes there may be differences in requirements depending on body size, age, level of activity, health and fitness aims. For athletes who exercise routinely, the recommended range for sports nutrition is 1.4-2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily."
Dr Bhardwaj points out, "For weight watchers, however, taking in more protein doesn't mean they must avoid other food items. Vegetables, whole grain/carb sources, healthy fats, and sufficient fibre should still be included with the meals."
Rajeev Sharma adds, "It is significant to note that the more protein does not mean the better. The excessive amount will not result in additional muscle mass gaining. The quality of the nutrition, distribution of the protein, exercise and individual health are just as important."
Dt Simrat Khaturia emphasizes, "Although protein is essential, it's only a component of a healthy diet. Don't aim for a high-protein diet. It should be to eat a suitable amount, on a regular basis, from healthy food sources while mindful of carbohydrates, healthy fats, fibre, drinking water and total calories. Proper protein intake, however, does not equal one number for all, it is one that's suited to your body, lifestyle and fitness objective."
Dt Simrat Khaturia notes, "The protein doesn't have to be all from powders or costly protein bars."
Dr Bhardwaj elaborates, "Dietary sources for getting protein include eggs, milk and curd, pulses, beans, soy, fish, poultry, and other protein and non-protein foods. Consistency is more important than a high protein number, and a diet that will keep you on the path towards your goal, while providing a well-balanced diet will be more useful at the end of the day."
Rajeev Sharma specifies, "Among the good sources of the protein are the milk products, eggs, fish, poultry, lean meats, soy, pulses, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds. Vegetarians may combine a number of the plant sources of protein."
Rajeev Sharma cautions, "For many people, taking protein supplements is unnecessary if one is able to get enough protein through diet. Protein supplements may also present a good alternative for those who are unable to take in enough protein through their daily diet. It is also important to consider that everyone’s protein requirements are different. Individuals suffering from kidney or liver problems, or any other disease, as well as those taking particular medications, must see their doctors or registered dietitians before making any changes in protein consumption."
Dr Bhardwaj concludes, "At the end of the day, protein can help you manage your weight, but it's when combined with a balanced diet, portion control and exercise."
Rajeev Sharma summarises, "The idea here is not just to increase protein intake, but to make sure one takes enough, from good-quality protein sources, as part of a healthy and balanced diet."
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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