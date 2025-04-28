Oral health is often associated with cavities, gum disease, or bad breath. However, it is rarely linked to an individual’s heart health. Increasing research indicates that poor oral health may significantly contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases. As the gateway to the body, the mouth can influence overall health, and conditions affecting it may have far-reaching consequences.

Dr. V.C. Chauhan, Interventional Cardiologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat shares how oral health issues can lead to manifestation of a heart attack.

The primary link between oral and heart health is periodontal disease, a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the tissues supporting the teeth. It is typically caused by plaque accumulation on the teeth and gums. If left untreated, this condition may lead to systemic inflammation, a key risk factor for atherosclerosis.

Inflammation serves as the body’s natural response to injury or infection. In the case of periodontal disease, chronic inflammation can damage blood vessels. Bacteria from infected gums may enter the bloodstream during routine activities such as brushing or chewing. Once in the bloodstream, these bacteria can reach areas like the coronary arteries, contributing to the development of arterial plaque. This plaque restricts blood flow and heightens the risk of heart attacks.

The immune system’s reaction to these bacteria can further intensify inflammation within the arterial walls, accelerating the progression of atherosclerosis and potentially leading to the rupture of plaques. Such ruptures may cause blood clots, further increasing the risk of cardiovascular events. Several studies have found that individuals with severe gum disease are more likely to develop heart disease.

Contributing factors such as smoking, diabetes, poor diet, and chronic stress can worsen both gum and heart conditions.