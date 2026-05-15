How parents nourish their kids healthily: Experts share key tips on safety, nutrition and physical activity

A child's health isn't just about medical care. It's shaped by daily habits, the spaces they move through, and how they're feeling on the inside, too. Hygiene at school, what's on their plate, whether they're playing safely outside, parents influence all of it, more than they sometimes think.

Health experts are clear on this: small, consistent everyday habits go a long way. They keep kids active, build mental resilience, and help protect against the illnesses and risks that come with just being a kid in the world.

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Importance of Hygiene and Safe Daily Habits

Dr Dhansukh Kumawat, Senior Consultant Paediatric & Neonatology at Yatharth Hospital, Faridabad, stated that "Maintaining a balance between hygiene, environment, and daily habits is very important for keeping children safe at school and outside."

He explained that parents should teach children simple but essential habits like:-

1. Wash your hands before eating

2. Drink clean water

3. Use your own toothbrush, your own towel, and don't share them.

Dr Kumawat says children need to understand road safety, what to do around strangers, and the difference between safe and unsafe touch. It is important to build emotional safety, helping children feel confident enough to speak up when something's wrong.

Schools and parents both have an important role in children's lives. When they work together, children get something more than rules to follow - they get an environment where they genuinely feel protected, physically and emotionally.

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Why safe outdoor play matters?

Dr Kumawat explained that it's necessary for a child's physical and mental growth. Confidence, social skills, and physical fitness.

He advises that children stick to safe, well-lit areas and that younger ones are supervised by adults. During extreme summer heat, outdoor activity should be limited. Comfortable clothes and proper shoes aren't just about comfort; they genuinely help prevent injuries.

Both structured and unstructured play have value. One teaches coordination and communication. Together, they also do something parents will appreciate: pull children away from screens in a way that feels natural rather than forced.

Healthy food habits build strong immunity

Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, explained that it is direct about nutrition's role in how children develop.

He said children should eat balanced meals that include:-

Balanced meals built around fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, pulses, eggs, and dairy. Seasonal fruits deserve a specific mention. They keep children hydrated and deliver the vitamins and nutrients kids need most, and they tend to actually get eaten, which counts for something.

Building healthy habits as a family

Children don't learn healthy habits from instructions. They pick them up from what they see at home, repeated often enough that it becomes normal. Eating meals together, playing outside, keeping up hygiene routines, and keeping screen time in check, these aren't grand gestures. They're just consistent, everyday choices.

Dr Vivek adds that what gets built during childhood sticks. The habits formed early don't disappear; they become the foundation for how a person lives as an adult, their health, their energy, their resilience.

Children's health comes down to a combination of things: good hygiene, proper nutrition, safe surroundings, and an active life. No single factor does it alone. Doctors are consistent on this: parents and schools working together, from early on, make a real difference. Balanced meals, outdoor time, emotional awareness, and personal safety, when families weave these into everyday life, they're not just keeping kids healthy now. They're shaping the kind of adults those children will become.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)