How Patanjali became a trusted household brand rooted in ayurveda and swadeshi values

Whenever the topic of Swadeshi (indigenous) and Ayurveda comes up in India, Patanjali Ayurved is the first name that comes to mind. Founded by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, this company is no longer just a brand. Patanjali Ayurved has emerged as one of India’s most recognised Swadeshi brands, and has become an integral part of the daily lives of millions of Indian families. The company itself has explained how and why Patanjali has won the trust of Indian consumers.

Ayurveda and Tradition Reimagined

Patanjali's biggest acievement has been its presentation of Ayurveda with a modern touch. According to the company, their products are entirely herbal and chemical-free. Whether it's shampoo, toothpaste, or oil, every Patanjali product is made from natural ingredients. The company has also stated that consumers' preference is gradually shifting away from chemicals and towards natural products, and this trend has become Patanjali's strength.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Quality built on research

The company has emphasized scientific research as crucial in proving the quality of its products. Patanjali claims to have modern labs where the quality of each product is tested. Each ingredient is examined on a scientific basis before being launched in the market. This initiative instills confidence in consumers that the product they are using is safe and effective.

Expansion of Affordable Medicines and Ayurvedic Clinics

The company's focus is no longer limited to FMCG. Patanjali has started opening Ayurvedic clinics and health centers across the country, where consultations and medicines are available at low prices. This initiative is especially for those who are troubled by expensive allopathic medicines.

Positive Customer Reactions

The reactions of consumers to Patanjali's products also go in the company's favor. Many users say that Patanjali's products have replaced their old brands. One consumer said that Kesh Kanti shampoo reduced their hair fall problem. At the same time, other consumers believe that Patanjali's Dantkanti toothpaste is not only better, but also provides relief from mouth-related problems.

Deep Connection with Indian Identity

Another major aspect of Patanjali is its connection to Indian culture. According to the company, it designs its products in a way that keeps people connected to their roots. Baba Ramdev's image as a yoga guru and Ayurveda expert is already deeply ingrained in people's minds. This is why every Patanjali product is not just a commodity, but a means of emotional connection.

A Wide Range of Products

Patanjali's diversity is another major strength. The company is no longer limited to just shampoo or oil, but is also selling its products in areas like flour, salt, spices, noodles, biscuits, juices, herbal medicines, skincare, personal hygiene, and even grains. This provides every consumer with an indigenous and Ayurvedic alternative according to their needs.

Striving to Become a Family Brand

The company stated that it is establishing itself as a 'family brand'. This means that every Patanjali product offers something for every member of the family – healthy noodles and biscuits for children, skincare for women, herbal medicines for the elderly, and hair care and health supplements for men.

Direct Reach to Rural Areas

Patanjali has stated that it has expanded the reach of its products to every corner of the country. The company has created a separate distribution network in rural India so that its products can be available even in small towns and villages. The result of this is that the Patanjali brand is not limited to metropolitan cities, but has become a part of every household in villages as well.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)