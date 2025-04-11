How Reels And Excess Screen Time Are Damaging Kids' Eyes: Experts Warn Of ‘Reel Vision Syndrome’

Reel Vision Syndrome: The list of health concerns associated with mobile phone use continues to expand—and this time, your eyes are in danger. Medical professionals are sounding the alarm regarding a new threat: "reel-induced eye damage", which is the result of excessive watching of short-form videos on apps such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

During the combined conference of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) and the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) in Dwarka, eye care experts raised an alarm about this brewing crisis.

Short Reels, Long-Term Damage

“Reels may be short, but their impact on eye health can last a lifetime,” said Dr. Harbansh Lal, chairman of the organising committee and former president of AIOS. "It’s time we take control before we lose sight—literally."

Dr. Lalit Verma, congress president at APAO, noted a disturbing trend: children as young as five are now being diagnosed with eye problems traditionally seen in older adults. “We are seeing a sharp increase in dry eye syndrome, myopia progression, eye strain, and even early-onset squinting among young users who binge-watch reels for hours,” he said.

Real Stories, Real Consequences

Dr. Verma recalled a recent case of a student who experienced blurry vision and constant eye irritation. “His eyes weren’t producing enough tears—an effect of prolonged screen exposure. We advised him to follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.”

Why Are Reels So Harmful to Eyes?

These videos are designed to be visually addictive, keeping viewers locked in for long stretches. But during such viewing, blinking frequency drops by over 50%, leading to dry, irritated eyes and weakening focus.

Dr. Lal warned that prolonged exposure to reels and screens may result in faster-progressing myopia. “The shift in visual prescription is now happening up till age 30—compared to age 21 a few decades ago,” he said.

‘Reel Vision Syndrome’ is Real

Dr. Partha Biswas, senior ophthalmologist, coined the term “reel vision syndrome” to describe this growing phenomenon. “Artificial lighting, fast visual transitions, and sustained close-range viewing are a dangerous mix. It’s not just about vision—children are also facing sleep disturbances, cognitive fatigue, and reduced attention spans.”

Dr. Samar Basak, president of AIOS, also highlighted the social cost. “Children engrossed in reels are drifting away from family time, studies, and outdoor play—all critical for development.”

How Reels Affect Kids' Eyes:

Dr. Parvindar Kaur, Ophthalmologist at Basu Eye Care Center, explains how reels affect kids' eyes:

1. Eye Strain (Digital Eye Strain): Continuous scrolling keeps eye muscles tense, leading to headaches and fatigue.

2. Reduced Blinking: Children blink less while watching reels, causing dryness and irritation.

3. Blue Light Exposure: Reels emit harmful blue light that damages the retina and disrupts sleep cycles.

4. Weakened Eye Muscles: Less outdoor play and more near-focus work increase the risk of early myopia.

5. Sleep Disruption: Late-night scrolling lowers melatonin, leading to poor sleep and increased eye fatigue.

6. Attention & Learning Issues: Fast-changing visuals impair focus, which may contribute to learning and behavioral issues.

Ayurvedic Solutions to Protect Kids’ Eyes from Screen Damage

Ancient Indian wisdom offers gentle and natural methods to combat modern digital eye stress. Here are expert-approved Ayurvedic solutions:

→ Netra Tarpana (Eye Nourishing Therapy): Medicated ghee is applied around the eyes to soothe dryness and restore strength.

→ Ayurvedic Eye Drops (e.g., Isotine for Kids): Help reduce irritation and support detoxification.

→ Eye Yoga: Exercises like palming, eyeball rotations, and distant gazing strengthen eye muscles.

Powerful Herbs for Clear Vision:

1. Triphala: Detoxifies and rejuvenates the eyes

2. Amla (Indian Gooseberry): High in Vitamin C, supports vision and immunity

3. Haritaki & Bibhitaki: Remove toxins and reduce inflammation

Dietary Support:

→ Include: green leafy vegetables, carrots, fresh fruits, ghee

→ Avoid: sugary snacks, processed food—these can aggravate Pitta dosha, worsening eye issues

Screen Time Rules:

→ 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds

→ Limit Screens: Max 1 hour/day for young children

→ No Screens 1 Hour Before Bedtime: Helps protect natural sleep cycles and melatonin production

What seems like harmless fun—scrolling through cute videos and viral reels—could be silently damaging young eyes and brains. Doctors and Ayurvedic experts alike emphasise urgent lifestyle changes, balanced screen habits, and early intervention to protect children’s eye health in the digital age.