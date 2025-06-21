How These 6 Yoga Poses Can Help Strengthen Your Core Muscles And Improve Physical Stability

A strong core is the foundation of balance, posture, and overall physical strength. Whether you're aiming to improve your fitness, support your spine, or simply feel more centered, yoga offers powerful poses that activate and strengthen the core muscles effectively.

Here are 6 yoga asanas that can help you build core strength naturally and mindfully:-

1. Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

How it helps: Plank is a full-body workout, but it's especially beneficial for the core. It engages the abdominal muscles, back, and shoulders.

How to do it:

Begin in a push-up position with wrists under shoulders.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your abs and hold for 30–60 seconds.

2. Boat Pose (Navasana)

How it helps: This pose directly targets the abdominal muscles and challenges your balance and stability.

How to do it:

Sit on the mat with legs extended.

Lean back slightly and lift your legs off the floor to form a "V" shape.

Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, breathing deeply.

3. Side Plank (Vasisthasana)

How it helps: Strengthens the obliques, shoulders, and lateral core muscles for improved side-body strength and posture.

How to do it:

From plank position, shift weight to your right hand and outer edge of right foot.

Stack your left foot on top and lift your left arm toward the ceiling.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides.

4. Chair Pose with Twist (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

How it helps: This variation activates the core through a deep twist and engages the lower back and abdominal muscles.

How to do it:

Start in Chair Pose with knees bent and arms raised.

Bring your palms together at your chest and twist to one side, hooking the opposite elbow over your knee.

Hold for 20 seconds, then switch sides.

5. Forearm Plank (Makara Adho Mukha Svanasana)

How it helps: A variation of the classic plank, this pose targets deep core stabilizers and is excellent for building endurance.

How to do it:

Come onto your forearms and toes, keeping elbows under shoulders.

Engage the abs and keep the body in a straight line.

Hold for 30–60 seconds.

6. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

How it helps: While primarily a backbend, Bridge Pose also activates the glutes and lower abdominal muscles, strengthening the entire pelvic core.

How to do it:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place feet hip-width apart.

Lift your hips while pressing through your feet and engaging your core.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Including these core-strengthening yoga poses in your daily practice can lead to better balance, posture, and inner strength. Remember to breathe deeply and focus on proper alignment to maximize the benefits.

