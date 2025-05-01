How This 42-Year-Old Marketing Executive Lost 22 Kg Without Crash Diets Or Quitting His Job — His Real-Life Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You

Meet Amarinder Singh, a 42-year-old senior marketing professional who once juggled tight deadlines, back-to-back meetings, late-night parties, and sales targets — often at the cost of his health. Weighing 105 kg at his heaviest, Amarinder found himself breathless after walking a mile, his health slipping out of control as professional demands took over.

But Amarinder didn’t opt for a crash diet or intense boot camps. Instead, he chose a realistic, long-term plan — and the result? A 22 kg weight loss transformation over four years, improved stamina, restored confidence, and a sustainable, health-first lifestyle.

In an exclusive interview with Zee Digital, he shared how he made it happen.

Q: Can you share with us your journey towards achieving your weight loss transformation?

A. I work in a demanding sales-oriented corporate role. With monthly and quarterly targets looming, I often put my career ahead of my health. I drank frequently, attended late-night office parties, and neglected my body for years.

One day, I realized I couldn’t even walk a mile without feeling breathless. That was my wake-up call. I discovered Fittr, a fitness platform, and got in touch with Coach Navdeep. He created a personalized plan that respected my professional lifestyle, didn’t ask for extreme changes, and guided me step by step.

This wasn’t a 3-month quick fix. It took over four years, but the transformation was enjoyable, flexible, and sustainable — I even traveled between the UK and India, attended countless meetings and family events, but stayed on track with my coach’s support.

Q: What inspired you to embark on this journey?

A. The biggest motivator was the realization that I had completely lost control over my health. Seeing others transform their lives inspired me, but more than that, it was a feeling of helplessness that I couldn’t ignore anymore. I didn’t want to continue down a path that would eventually lead to chronic illnesses. I needed help, structure, and someone who understood my world — and Coach Navdeep did just that.

Q: How much did you weigh before and how much do you weigh now?

A. I started at 105 kg and currently weigh 83 kg.

Q: How long did it take you to transform yourself?

A. It took me 4 years to achieve these results — and I’m still going. As my mentor rightly says, “Maintaining fat loss and muscle mass after transformation is a bigger goal than just achieving it once.”

Q: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced along the way?

A. The biggest challenges were:

1. Late-night work hours

2. Frequent business travel

3. Making decisions on-the-go while dining out

But my coach helped me plan. Whether I was traveling or dining out, he taught me how to make smarter food choices and ensured I always had a backup plan.

Q: How did you stay motivated throughout your weight loss journey?

A. Understanding the process and trusting my coach were the game-changers. Every consultation call with Navdeep provided direction and motivation. Sometimes, even a simple “What’s up?” from him reminded me to refocus.

He answered every question I had and never let me feel overwhelmed. It wasn’t just about motivation; it was about building habits and being accountable.

Q: Can you tell us about your diet and exercise regimen during your transformation?

A. There was nothing extreme about my plan:

1. Simple, home-style vegetarian food wherever I traveled

2. No fancy supplements or exotic ingredients

3. Smart tweaks to my daily meals based on location and schedule

Coach Navdeep helped me plan in advance. Before every trip, I’d map out my food availability and workout options. Whether it was a hotel room or my home gym, we always found a way to stay consistent.

Q: Did you encounter any setbacks, and if so, how did you overcome them?

A. Yes, several. I slipped multiple times, due to work stress, missed meals, late-night parties, and inconsistent workouts. But Navdeep always reminded me:

“If you could control it, you would have. If you couldn’t, reset and restart.”

That mindset helped me recover quickly from setbacks and stay focused on the bigger picture.

Q: What advice do you have for others who are looking to embark on a similar transformation journey?

A. Treat fitness like a lifestyle, not a short-term project.

“Fitness is a legacy that you should be able to pass on and live with.”

Don't look for shortcuts. Trust the process, seek professional guidance, and most importantly, stay consistent. Make it practical, enjoyable, and sustainable.

Q: How has your life changed since achieving your weight loss goals?

A. The change is beyond physical.

1. I feel 20 years younger

2. I’m more energetic and productive at work

3. My confidence and self-worth have skyrocketed

4. I love myself again — and that matters the most

Amarinder’s journey proves that even with a demanding job, frequent travel, and a hectic lifestyle, sustainable weight loss is achievable. His transformation is not just about losing 22 kg — it’s about regaining control, balance, and joy in life.

If you’ve been putting your health on the back burner for your career, let Amarinder’s story remind you — it’s never too late to start.



(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)