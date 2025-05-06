How This Executive Lost 23 Kg And Became A Bodybuilding Champion At 51 — His Real-Life Weight Loss Journey Is All The Motivation You Need

At 51, most people are thinking about slowing down—but for Rajiv Garg, an executive at BSNL, life was just beginning to take a transformative turn. Battling health issues like high HbA1c, a poor lipid profile, and low energy levels, Rajiv found himself at a crossroads. Despite regular workouts, his weight remained stuck at 95 kg, and progress felt stagnant.

In an exclusive interview with Zee Digital, he shared how he made it happen.

Q. Can you share with us your journey towards achieving your weight loss transformation?

Absolutely. My journey started in 2020, though I had been going to the gym long before that. I weighed about 95 kg and kept working out regularly, but I saw no real change. Frustration had set in — despite putting in the effort, the results weren’t showing. That’s when I met my friend, coach, and mentor, Lavesh Bhagtani, who completely transformed my approach.

He introduced me to quantified nutrition — a game-changer. Under his supervision, I began following a customized diet and structured strength training routine. It worked wonders. I dropped around 15 kg and started seeing a leaner, more energetic version of myself.

When FITTR launched their TC20 Transformation Challenge, I joined it alongside my wife, Mamta. With Lavesh’s weekly guidance, I went from 82 kg to 67 kg. My body fat dropped to single digits — and that’s when we decided to go even bigger: compete in ICN SURAT 2024, a national-level bodybuilding competition.

I first tested the waters at Mr. Chandigarh Bodybuilding Contest in March 2024 and came second in the 50+ category. At ICN SURAT, I took home first prize in the 50+ category and was also a runner-up and finalist in several other divisions.

Q. What inspired you to embark on this journey?

The initial motivation was my declining health. I had elevated HbA1c, a poor lipid profile, and my liver functions were borderline abnormal. Even simple tasks like riding my bike or doing household chores left me exhausted by the time I was 45–46. That scared me.

I started wondering: what would life look like after 60 if I didn’t change anything?

It was at this low point that Lavesh introduced me to the science of fitness and nutrition. Following his methods gave me hope. I began reading and absorbing insights from weight loss stories of various individuals.

Q. How much did you weigh before and how much do you weigh now?

I started at 95 kg, and currently, I’m around 72 kg. But that’s not all — now I carry more lean muscle mass and a much lower body fat percentage. I’m following a slight calorie surplus diet of around 2300 calories/day to continue building muscle.

Q. How long did it take you to transform yourself?

In total, it took about 3 years, though the most significant changes happened within one year of full dedication. The first couple of years were about learning and adjusting, but once I became consistent, the transformation took off.

Q. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced along the way?

While the entire journey was fulfilling, the last few months of prep for competitions in March and April 2024 were particularly hard. I faced constant hunger pangs, mood swings, and extremely low energy due to my calorie-deficit diet. But even then, my coach’s motivation kept me going. We worked on both the mental and physical aspects, which helped me endure the toughest phases.

Q. How did you stay motivated throughout your weight loss journey?

The key to my motivation was my coach. His continuous support, timely advice, and personalized planning were crucial. Every time I felt like giving up or doubted myself, his words brought me back on track. Having someone guide and believe in you makes all the difference.

Q. Can you tell us about your diet and exercise regimen during your transformation?

In the initial stages, my diet was slightly calorie-deficient but rich in nutrients. The workouts were strength-based, focusing on progressive overload, and that helped me build muscle even while losing fat.

As I saw strength gains, I felt more energetic and motivated. Waking up for early morning workouts became the highlight of my day. Later, during the fat loss phase, my calorie intake dropped significantly to get me competition-ready. And currently, I’m in a lean bulk phase with a 2300-calorie plan, continuing strength training to build quality muscle.

Q. Did you encounter any setbacks, and if so, how did you overcome them?

Yes, especially during the extreme fat loss phase. There were days I felt too lean, too weak, and even doubted whether I was doing the right thing. Performance in the gym dropped by 50–60%, and energy was at an all-time low. However, my coach’s continuous check-ins and pep talks kept me sane. Those regular conversations became my therapy, helping me overcome self-doubt and stay committed.

Q. What advice do you have for others who are looking to embark on a similar transformation journey?

Don’t aim for quick fixes. Embrace the journey. Stay consistent, trust the process, and believe in small daily improvements. It’s not just about how you look — it’s about how you feel, how you move, and how long you can maintain that transformation.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)