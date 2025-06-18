How This Woman Lost 5 Kgs In 40 Days Using ChatGPT’s Diet Plan, Here’s Her Exact Prompt

Losing weight when dealing with PCOS is no easy feat, hormonal imbalances, constant bloating, energy crashes, and intense cravings can all stand in the way of progress. But for Anjani Bhoj, a determined young woman battling these challenges, success came in an unexpected form: ChatGPT.

In just 40 days, she shed 5 kilograms, not by starving or overexercising, but by following a smart, sustainable, and AI-powered plan created entirely through a prompt she typed into ChatGPT.

Anjani was tired of fad diets, failed attempts, and the overwhelming amount of conflicting information online. Desperate for a personalised approach, she turned to ChatGPT. What she found was not just a guide, but a coach, a planner, and a consistent motivator, all rolled into one.

The Exact Prompt That Changed Everything

In an Instagram post, Anjani shared the exact ChatGPT prompt that started her journey. It read:

"Hi ChatGPT, I'm [Your Name], [Your Age], [Height] and [Weight]. I have PCOS (controlled), if you don't, skip this step. I want to lose fat and build lean muscle. I work out 5 days a week. Please give me a weekly workout and diet plan. I eat chicken, eggs, basil seeds, salads, and whey. I avoid dairy and gluten [based on your eating preferences]."

With this, she received a tailored 40-day plan, complete with meals and workouts suited for her body type, preferences, and health condition.

No Magic. Just Commitment.

“I lost 5 KGS in 40 days… and no, it wasn't magic. It was me, ChatGPT, and a whole lotta 'I don't feel like it, but I’ll still do it,’” she wrote in her post. There were no shortcuts, just structure. Her plan avoided extremes. No cutting carbs. No excessive cardio. No starvation. Just consistency.

What Her Diet Looked Like

The AI-generated diet plan was simple, clean, and sustainable:

1. Protein-rich meals using eggs, chicken, and whey

2. Fibre-packed salads with basil seeds

3. Gluten and dairy-free ingredients

4. No processed sugar or refined carbs

5. Hydration-focused with detox drinks and herbal teas

It was all designed to fight bloating, fuel her workouts, and regulate hormones.

A Smart Workout Strategy

Her workouts included a mix of strength training, walking, stretching, and short bursts of cardio, enough to boost metabolism without draining her energy. Each day focused on a different muscle group, helping her build lean muscle while losing fat.

Anjani opened up about the real battles, cravings, hormonal mood swings, and days when motivation just disappeared. But instead of quitting, she turned inward.

“There were days I didn’t want to move… But I kept reminding myself, 'You've done harder things than this, Nini.'"

More Than Just Weight Loss

The transformation went beyond physical change. “I didn’t just lose kilos. I gained something bigger, discipline, strength, and trust in myself. For the first time, this feels like a win.”

The biggest advantage? It was hers. Unlike one-size-fits-all programs, ChatGPT allowed her to personalise every aspect of the plan—from dietary restrictions to fitness preferences.

This isn't just about one woman’s win. Anjani’s story proves that with the right tools and mindset, anyone can turn their health around, PCOS or not.

Tips for Starting Your Own Journey

Want to try this yourself? Anjani has a few tips:

1. Be honest in your prompt: Your preferences, health conditions, and lifestyle matter

2. Stay consistent: Small daily actions compound into big results

3. Do your own research: ChatGPT can guide you, but it’s your body, you should still understand what works best

Caution: AI Is A Tool, Not A Doctor

While ChatGPT can give great structure and motivation, always consult with a medical or nutrition professional before making drastic dietary or workout changes, especially if you have underlying conditions like PCOS.

Your Turn: Try the Prompt

Want to kickstart your own journey? Just copy, paste, and personalise this prompt—and let AI help guide you to your goal.

Hi ChatGPT, I'm [Your Name], [Your Age], [Height], [Weight]. I want to lose fat and build lean muscle. I work out [X] days a week. I eat [list your foods]. I avoid [list foods]. Please give me a weekly diet and workout plan.

Anjani’s story isn’t about technology replacing humans, it’s about using the tools at our disposal to take back control of our health. With discipline, self-belief, and a little AI assistance, weight loss doesn’t have to feel impossible anymore.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)