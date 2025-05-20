How To Fight Frizz, Dandruff, And Hair Fall In Summer: Expert Tips To Protect Your Hair

As the summer sun intensifies, so do our hair struggles. Rising temperatures and humidity create the perfect storm for hair woes—frizz, dandruff, and increased hair fall. While many reach for quick fixes, experts warn that neglecting your scalp during this season can worsen the problem.

'Frizz, Dandruff, And Hair Fall – Summer’s Triple Threat To Your Hair' isn’t just a catchy phrase—it’s a very real and frustrating reality for many. Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, Delhi, shares practical and medically backed ways to keep your hair and scalp healthy during the heatwave months.

Frizz: Why Your Hair Feels Unruly in Summer

“Humidity causes hair to absorb excess moisture from the air, leading to frizz—especially in curly or wavy hair types,” explains Dr Jangid. “These hair types tend to have more porous cuticles, allowing moisture to enter and swell the strands. Combine that with dehydration and regular heat styling, and your hair starts to look and feel rough and dry.”

How to Tame the Frizz:

1. Choose the Right Shampoo & Conditioner: Use a sulfate-free moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to maintain hydration and prevent frizz.

2. Add a Leave-In or Serum: Lightweight leave-in conditioners or hair serums help lock in moisture and smooth down flyaways.

3. Minimise Heat Styling: Excessive blow-drying or flat ironing dries out natural oils, increasing frizz and potential hair breakage.

4. Protective Hairstyles Work: Opt for buns or braids to reduce the hair’s exposure to moisture in the air.

Dandruff: Your Scalp’s Worst Summer Enemy

Sweat, pollution, and excess oil form the perfect breeding ground for dandruff-causing fungi. Dr Jangid says, “A type of yeast-like fungus called Malassezia thrives in warm, damp environments. It leads to flaky scalp, irritation, and sometimes even redness.”

While dandruff doesn't directly cause hair fall, an itchy, inflamed scalp can result in increased scratching, leading to root trauma and eventual hair loss.

How to Handle Dandruff in Summer:

1. Use an Anti-Dandruff Shampoo: Look for active ingredients like ketoconazole, salicylic acid, or zinc pyrithione.

2. Avoid Over-Oiling: Excess oil traps sweat and creates a breeding ground for dandruff. Use oils sparingly and wash thoroughly.

3. Keep the Scalp Clean: After workouts or sweating, wash your hair to remove salt and grime.

4. Eat for Your Scalp: Include vitamin B and D-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, and leafy greens to support scalp health.

Heat-Related Hair Fall: What’s Really Happening

“Increased sun exposure, dehydration, and constant sweating weaken hair follicles,” says Dr Jangid. “Over time, UV rays break down hair proteins, making strands brittle and easier to shed. Add stress and poor diet to the mix, and you’ve got a perfect setup for summer-induced hair fall.”

Protect Your Hair From the Heat:

1. Cover Up Outdoors: Hats and scarves not only shield you from UV damage but also prevent dust and pollution from settling on the scalp.

2. Stay Hydrated: Water isn’t just vital for your skin—hydration keeps the scalp healthy and prevents root dryness.

3. Mild Shampoos Matter: Choose gentle cleansers that clean sweat and grime without stripping natural oils.

4. Oil With Care: A weekly scalp massage with coconut or castor oil boosts circulation. But don’t leave oil overnight—apply 2–3 hours before a wash for best results.

When to Seek Help

Dr Jangid says, "If you’re experiencing severe hair fall, constant dandruff, or persistent dryness despite following a healthy routine, it may indicate a more serious scalp condition." He advises consulting a certified dermatologist before the situation worsens.

Summer might be challenging, but it doesn’t have to spell doom for your hair. With the right routine, mindful product choices, and expert advice, you can enjoy healthy, vibrant hair all season long. Prevention, after all, is better than cure—especially when it comes to your scalp.