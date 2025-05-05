How To Identify Possible Autism Symptoms In Your Child?

Every child grows and matures at their own pace. Some start talking early, but others will take a little longer to say their first words. But in a few instances, some of the signs in a child's behavior can point to a condition called Autism Spectrum Disorder. Autism is a developmental disorder that affects the way a child talks, plays, and behaves. It is called a spectrum because it affects each child differently, some will have mild signs, and others will have more obvious challenges.

Key signs to watch for possible autism symptoms in your child as shared by Dr. Mohini, Pediatric physiotherapist, Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi.

Poor Eye Contact or Name Response

One of the earliest signs of autism is when a child doesn't often look at you or seems like they are ignoring you. If you call a baby's name, most babies between 6 and 9 months will look at you. But if you have a child with autism, they won't look at your face, and even if you call their name over and over, they won't respond. It's not a hearing problem, it's just that they don't understand social interaction.

Delayed Speech or Language

Children learn to speak at different rates, but if a child is not using single words by 16 months or is not using short sentences by the age of 2, it may be autism. Some children with autism talk later than other children, or they might forget words they learned. Others will repeat the same sentences over and over or use a flat or sing-song tone of voice. They may also have trouble using words to tell you what they want or how they feel.

Repetitive Behaviors

Most children with autism exhibit repetitive behaviors. These may be hand-flapping, rocking, spinning, or lining up toys in a specific manner repeatedly. These activities are usually calming to them. A child may become upset if their routine is disrupted or if something is not in the right order. While repetitive play is universal in all children, the autism difference is that it occurs very frequently and doesn't typically involve pretend play or imagination.

Difficulty with Social Interaction

Children with autism might have difficulty understanding how to be around others. They may be more interested in playing by themselves rather than playing with other children. They will not be interested in games or pretend play. Some children do not smile back, do not point things out to communicate interest, or do not seem to get it when others show feelings. They may also struggle with expressing emotions like excitement or affection in a way that people expect.

In short, if you see any of these signs in your child, don't panic, but don’t ignore them either. You need to speak to your doctor and look at the possibility of early screening. The earlier you receive help, the better the result can be. Early intervention can provide a gateway to learning and social growth. Every child should have an opportunity to succeed, and your awareness can make all the difference.