Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2912574https://zeenews.india.com/health/how-to-lose-3-4-kgs-in-a-month-with-these-8-easy-and-effective-walking-exercises-2912574
NewsHealth
WALKING FOR WEIGHT LOSS

How To Lose 3-4 Kgs In A Month With These 8 Easy And Effective Walking Exercises

Walking can be a powerful tool for weight loss when done consistently and strategically.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Walking is one of the most underrated yet powerful forms of exercise.
  • It’s low-impact, beginner-friendly, and can be done almost anywhere.
  • Walking can absolutely help you lose 3–4 kilograms in a month.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Lose 3-4 Kgs In A Month With These 8 Easy And Effective Walking Exercises Pic Credit: Freepik

Walking is one of the most underrated yet powerful forms of exercise. It’s low-impact, beginner-friendly, and can be done almost anywhere—making it perfect for those aiming to lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.

When combined with a balanced diet, the following walking exercises can help you shed 3–4 kilograms in a month by boosting metabolism and burning calories efficiently.

1. Brisk Walking

Brisk walking involves walking at a faster pace than your usual stroll—enough to get your heart rate up and breathing heavier.

How to do it: Aim for 30–45 minutes a day at a pace where you can talk but not sing.

Calories burned: Approx. 250–300 per session.

2. Incline or Uphill Walking

Walking uphill, whether outdoors or on a treadmill with incline settings, engages more muscles—especially your glutes and thighs.

How to do it: Include hills in your walking route or set the treadmill incline to 5–10%.

Benefit: Burns more calories and builds lower-body strength.

3. Interval Walking

Alternate between fast walking and slow walking in timed intervals. This high-intensity interval training (HIIT) style helps increase fat burn.

How to do it: Walk fast for 2 minutes, slow for 1 minute. Repeat for 30 minutes.

Benefit: Boosts metabolism and calorie after-burn effect.

4. Power Walking

Power walking involves purposeful arm swings, a strong stride, and core engagement.

How to do it: Keep your elbows bent at 90°, swing arms, and walk with a straight posture and tight core.

Benefit: Full-body activation for greater calorie burn.

5. Walking with Hand Weights

Adding light hand weights while walking increases resistance and engages your upper body.

How to do it: Use 0.5 to 1 kg dumbbells and perform light punches or arm curls as you walk.

Caution: Avoid swinging weights too forcefully to prevent strain.

6. Stair Walking

Stair walking targets your calves, thighs, and glutes, making it an excellent calorie-burning variation.

How to do it: Find a flight of stairs or use stadium steps. Walk up briskly and walk down slowly to recover.

Time: 15–20 minutes, 3–4 times a week.

7. Walking Lunges

This walking variation includes taking large steps and performing lunges in motion, adding strength training to your cardio.

How to do it: Lunge forward with one leg, lower your body, rise, and step with the other leg.

Benefit: Builds muscle and increases calorie burn.

8. Walking with a Weighted Vest

Wearing a weighted vest during your walk adds resistance without stressing your joints like running does.

How to do it: Start with 2–5 kg vests and gradually increase as you build endurance.

Caution: Ensure the weight is evenly distributed and doesn't affect your posture.

Tips to Maximise Your Walking Results

Walk for at least 45–60 minutes a day, 5–6 days a week.

Maintain a calorie deficit with a healthy, balanced diet.

Stay hydrated and ensure adequate rest and sleep.

Track your steps—10,000–12,000 steps/day is a great target.

Add variety to prevent plateaus and boredom.

Walking can absolutely help you lose 3–4 kilograms in a month if you stay consistent and push your intensity gradually. These variations not only make walking more fun but also more effective. So lace up your shoes, set a goal, and walk your way to fitness—one step at a time!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK