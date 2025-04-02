How To Protect Your Eyes During A Heatwave: Expert Shares Tips For Healthy Eyes

High temperatures during summer season bring heatwaves that are scorching in nature. They not only dehydrate the body but also affect eye health. Dryness, pollution and high temperatures may cause irritation, dryness and even infections like conjunctivitis. Long-term damage is caused to eyes by intense sunlight and UV radiation. It is necessary to take precautions and follow proper eye care during intense heat to prevent discomfort and eye issues.

How Heatwaves Impact Eye Health

During a heatwave, the body loses water rapidly, and this leads to decreased tear production and increased evaporation of the tear film. This is most likely to lead to dryness, irritation, and a higher risk of eye infections.

Dr. Lanin Chen, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, explains, "Increasing air pollution and dust levels are among the major risk factors contributing to allergic eye problems."

Signs of Eye Problems During a Heatwave

If you experience any of the following symptoms, it’s important to take precautions and seek medical advice if needed:

► Redness: A sign of irritation or inflammation.

► Itching: Could indicate allergies or dryness.

► Excessive Watering: The eyes may produce extra tears as a defense against irritants.

► Persistent Dryness: Could signal reduced tear production.

► Swelling or Discharge: Possible sign of an eye infection like conjunctivitis.

Essential Eye Care Tips

Do’s:

► Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to maintain eye moisture.

► Wear UV-Protective Sunglasses: Shield your eyes from harmful UV rays.

► Wash Your Hands Frequently: Prevent allergens and bacteria from reaching your eyes.

► Use Lubricating Eye Drops: Artificial tears can relieve dryness and irritation.

► Use a Humidifier: Helps maintain indoor air moisture and prevents eye dryness.

Don’ts:

► Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes: This worsens irritation and increases the risk of infection.

► Don't Expose Eyes to Direct Heat: Stay away from hot air sources like fans or air conditioners blowing directly onto your face.

Preventive Measures for Eye Comfort

► Apply cold compresses to soothe tired or dry eyes and reduce swelling.

► Follow the 20-20-20 rule when using screens—take a break every 20 minutes and look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

If symptoms persist, consult an eye specialist to prevent any long-term damage.

By staying proactive and following these eye care guidelines, you can protect your vision and keep your eyes healthy, even during the most intense summer heatwaves.