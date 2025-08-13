How To Reduce Chances Of Contracting Hepatitis - Doctors Share Key Tips

The liver is one of the most important organs in the human body, and problems in liver health can lead to several complications. Hepatitis is one such serious illness of the liver. A condition characterised by inflammation of the liver, hepatitis can range from mild to severe, and the latter can even lead to death. From excessive intake of alcohol, viral infections to certain medications and autoimmune diseases, hepatitis can be caused by different reasons. Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E are known to be the main types.

While the severity of hepatitis varies from person to person, doctors say that lifestyle fixes can lower your chances of catching hepatitis by quite a few notches.

Lifestyle Fixes To Lower The Probability Of Hepatitis

Dr Pratap Behera, Sr Consultant Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, and Dr Anurag Shetty, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, share tips on the subject.

Vaccination Is Essential

Dr Pratap Behera says Vaccination is key. "Vaccination is crucial—especially for Hepatitis A and B. It is one of the most effective preventive steps. Practicing good hand hygiene, especially before meals and after using the restroom, helps avoid infection from contaminated sources," the doctor says.

Don't Share Personal Items

Dr Behera advises people to avoid sharing personal items like razors, toothbrushes, or needles, as Hepatitis B and C can spread through blood. "People are advised to choose safe sex practices to prevent transmission," he adds.

Maintain Hygiene

"Always wash your hands before meals and after going to the toilet. Eat hot food, eat fresh-cooked food, drink boiled water or filtered water, and ensure your drain water does not mix with well water to avoid contamination," says Dr Anurag Shetty. Dr Behera adds that in healthcare settings or when getting tattoos or piercings, it is important to ensure sterile equipment is used.

Don't Drink In Excess

Limiting alcohol consumption supports liver health, as excessive drinking can worsen or even lead to hepatitis. Maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly boost liver function. "Avoid alcohol and quit smoking, as both can damage the liver. Be cautious with medications — avoid self-medicating, including over-the-counter drugs and unregulated supplements," says Dr Shetty.

Follow Good Habits

Do not take drugs intravenously and do not share needles; be wary of having multiple sexual partners, the doctors say. "Use condoms to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections, including Hepatitis B and C," says Dr Shetty.

Diet And Exercise Matter

Your diet and your exercise routine also matter. "To minimise refined sugars, saturated fats and cholesterol, replace with high fibre fruits, whole grains, lean meats like chicken and fish. Stay away from sugary drinks, processed foods, and saturated fats. Try to get in a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise each day to keep your weight down," says Dr Shetty.