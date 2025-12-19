Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997838https://zeenews.india.com/health/how-to-stay-healthy-and-energised-during-periods-essential-foods-to-eat-and-avoid-during-your-menstrual-cycle-2997838
NewsHealthHow To Stay Healthy And Energised During Periods: Essential Foods To Eat And Avoid During Your Menstrual Cycle
MENSTRUAL HEALTH

How To Stay Healthy And Energised During Periods: Essential Foods To Eat And Avoid During Your Menstrual Cycle

Staying healthy during periods starts with the right nutrition and lifestyle choices. Discover essential foods to eat and avoid to maintain energy, reduce cramps, and support menstrual health.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Periods can be physically and emotionally challenging for many women.
  • Hormonal changes, cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood swings are common during menstruation.
  • What you eat can play a significant role in alleviating these symptoms and keeping your body nourished.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Stay Healthy And Energised During Periods: Essential Foods To Eat And Avoid During Your Menstrual CyclePic Credit: Freepik

Periods can be physically and emotionally challenging for many women. Hormonal changes, cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood swings are common during menstruation. What you eat can play a significant role in alleviating these symptoms and keeping your body nourished. 

Here’s a guide on foods to eat and avoid during periods for better comfort and overall health:-

Foods to Eat During Periods

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Leafy Green Vegetables
Vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in iron, which helps replenish iron lost during menstruation and prevents fatigue. They also contain magnesium, which can reduce muscle cramps.

Fruits
Fruits like bananas, berries, oranges, and watermelon are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Bananas, in particular, help reduce bloating and improve mood due to their potassium content.

Whole Grains
Oats, brown rice, and whole wheat are rich in fiber, which helps regulate digestion and prevent constipation, a common problem during periods.

Nuts and Seeds
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds provide healthy fats, magnesium, and protein, which can help reduce inflammation, cramps, and mood swings.

Yoghurt and Dairy Products
Yogurt, milk, and cheese are excellent sources of calcium and probiotics, which can ease bloating and support digestive health.

Dark Chocolate
In moderation, dark chocolate helps reduce cravings, boosts mood, and provides magnesium, which can relieve cramps.

Lean Proteins
Chicken, fish, tofu, and legumes provide essential proteins that help maintain energy levels and reduce fatigue.

Foods to Avoid During Periods

Salty Foods
High-sodium foods like chips, processed snacks, and fast food can worsen bloating and water retention.

Sugary Foods
Excess sugar may lead to mood swings, energy crashes, and increased cravings during menstruation.

Caffeinated Drinks
Coffee, energy drinks, and excessive tea may worsen breast tenderness, irritability, and dehydration.

Fried and Fatty Foods
Deep-fried or greasy foods can increase inflammation and bloating, making cramps worse.

Alcohol
Alcohol can dehydrate the body, worsen mood swings, and aggravate cramps during periods.

Processed Foods
Packaged and processed foods often contain unhealthy fats, preservatives, and excess sugar, which can lead to discomfort and digestive issues.

Tips for a Comfortable Period Diet

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and herbal teas to reduce bloating and fatigue.

Eat Smaller Meals Frequently: This helps maintain energy levels and prevents overeating.

Include Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Ginger, turmeric, and fatty fish can help reduce cramps.

Listen to Your Body: Every woman is different; notice which foods make you feel better or worse.

What you eat during your periods can significantly impact your comfort, mood, and energy levels. Focus on nutritious, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and lean proteins while avoiding salty, sugary, fried, and processed foods. A balanced diet combined with proper hydration and self-care can help you navigate your menstrual cycle with ease.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Green Card Lottery
Trump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT Shootings
Comet 3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Viewing Guide: When & Where To See Tonight’s Rare Interstellar Comet
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 19-12-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
afghanistan earthquake today
BREAKING | Afghanistan Earthquake Today: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Hindu Kush
Bangladesh protests
Media Offices Torched: What's Happening in Bangladesh After Osman Hadi's Death
Technology
Samsung Unveils Details Of New Exynos Chipset For Galaxy S26
Mahua Moitra
Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi HC Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against Mahua Moitra
CAT 2025
CAT Result 2025 Expected Today? Here’s How To Download The Scorecard
Mumbai Weather
Mumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Out: How To Download Response Sheets At brlps.in