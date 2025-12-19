How To Stay Healthy And Energised During Periods: Essential Foods To Eat And Avoid During Your Menstrual Cycle

Periods can be physically and emotionally challenging for many women. Hormonal changes, cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood swings are common during menstruation. What you eat can play a significant role in alleviating these symptoms and keeping your body nourished.

Here’s a guide on foods to eat and avoid during periods for better comfort and overall health:-

Foods to Eat During Periods

Leafy Green Vegetables

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in iron, which helps replenish iron lost during menstruation and prevents fatigue. They also contain magnesium, which can reduce muscle cramps.

Fruits

Fruits like bananas, berries, oranges, and watermelon are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Bananas, in particular, help reduce bloating and improve mood due to their potassium content.

Whole Grains

Oats, brown rice, and whole wheat are rich in fiber, which helps regulate digestion and prevent constipation, a common problem during periods.

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds provide healthy fats, magnesium, and protein, which can help reduce inflammation, cramps, and mood swings.

Yoghurt and Dairy Products

Yogurt, milk, and cheese are excellent sources of calcium and probiotics, which can ease bloating and support digestive health.

Dark Chocolate

In moderation, dark chocolate helps reduce cravings, boosts mood, and provides magnesium, which can relieve cramps.

Lean Proteins

Chicken, fish, tofu, and legumes provide essential proteins that help maintain energy levels and reduce fatigue.

Foods to Avoid During Periods

Salty Foods

High-sodium foods like chips, processed snacks, and fast food can worsen bloating and water retention.

Sugary Foods

Excess sugar may lead to mood swings, energy crashes, and increased cravings during menstruation.

Caffeinated Drinks

Coffee, energy drinks, and excessive tea may worsen breast tenderness, irritability, and dehydration.

Fried and Fatty Foods

Deep-fried or greasy foods can increase inflammation and bloating, making cramps worse.

Alcohol

Alcohol can dehydrate the body, worsen mood swings, and aggravate cramps during periods.

Processed Foods

Packaged and processed foods often contain unhealthy fats, preservatives, and excess sugar, which can lead to discomfort and digestive issues.

Tips for a Comfortable Period Diet

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and herbal teas to reduce bloating and fatigue.

Eat Smaller Meals Frequently: This helps maintain energy levels and prevents overeating.

Include Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Ginger, turmeric, and fatty fish can help reduce cramps.

Listen to Your Body: Every woman is different; notice which foods make you feel better or worse.

What you eat during your periods can significantly impact your comfort, mood, and energy levels. Focus on nutritious, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and lean proteins while avoiding salty, sugary, fried, and processed foods. A balanced diet combined with proper hydration and self-care can help you navigate your menstrual cycle with ease.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)