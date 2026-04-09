How to track your meals and calories without making it complicated

A lot of people think meal tracking means counting calories. That’s where it starts going wrong. Because the moment numbers enter the picture, it begins to feel technical. You start checking labels, searching for foods on apps, and wondering if you logged things correctly. Within a few days, the whole thing feels like extra work.

Tracking was never meant to feel tiring

"At its simplest, it is just a way to see what you are eating throughout the day. Most of us don’t actually remember. There’s tea with biscuits, something small in the evening, late meals on busy days, random snacking while working. These things don’t feel important until you write them down," says Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian & Founder, Santushti Holistic Health.

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And once you do, patterns become obvious. Lavleen reveals, "You don’t have to begin with calories at all. Just note the food and the time. Even adding a small note like 'felt very hungry' or 'wasn’t really hungry' can tell you a lot after a few days.

Calorie-tracking apps can still be useful for those who like structure. They give a rough estimate and help with consistency. But the numbers are only a guide. They are not targets you must hit every day." She says, "A simpler habit is to look at your plate before eating. Is there a vegetable? A bit of protein? Or is it mostly carbs? This quick check works surprisingly well in daily life without any measuring."

"There will be days you forget to track. Or days when you eat out and don’t bother logging anything. That’s fine. The idea is not perfect. It is awareness over time. Also, don’t judge your meals only by calorie count. Notice how you feel afterwards- heavy, sleepy, energetic, satisfied. These signals often matter more," she reveals. When you approach it this way, meal tracking stops feeling like a task. It becomes a small habit that quietly helps you understand your eating patterns better.

Best way to have a balanced diet

A balanced diet doesn’t need complicated rules, it comes down to building a plate that includes all key nutrients in the right proportions. A simple way to follow this is to divide your plate into three parts: half with vegetables (for fibre, vitamins, and minerals), one-quarter with protein (like dals, paneer, tofu, or legumes), and one-quarter with healthy carbs (such as roti, rice, or millets). Adding a small portion of healthy fats like ghee, nuts, or seeds completes the meal. Consistency matters more than perfection, so aim to eat regular meals, stay hydrated, and avoid long gaps that lead to overeating later.

Foods to include in your diet daily

1. Seasonal vegetables (at least 2–3 types)

2. Fruits (1–2 servings for natural sugars and fibre)

3. Protein sources like dal, beans, paneer, curd, or tofu

4. Whole grains such as roti, brown rice, oats, or millets

5. Healthy fats like nuts, seeds, and a small amount of ghee or oil

6. Plenty of water, along with buttermilk or coconut water when possible

Cheat days are fine, as long as you balance it out

There’s no need to completely cut out your favourite foods. Occasional indulgences are part of a sustainable lifestyle. What matters is the overall pattern, if most of your meals are balanced and nourishing, one heavy meal or a “cheat day” won’t undo your progress. Instead of thinking in terms of good or bad foods, focus on long-term balance. Getting back to your routine the next day without guilt is what truly makes a difference.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)