How Yoga Poses Can Help Relieve Anxiety: Simple Asanas For Stress Reduction And Inner Calm

Anxiety has become a common issue in today’s fast-paced world. From work pressure to personal challenges, constant stress can affect both the body and mind. While medication and therapy help many, natural practices like yoga are also proven to calm the nervous system and bring balance.

If anxiety is weighing you down, here are some effective yoga poses you can try for relief and relaxation:-

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This gentle resting pose calms the mind and relieves tension in the back and shoulders. It encourages deep breathing, which reduces anxiety.

How to do it: Sit on your heels, bend forward, and stretch your arms ahead while resting your forehead on the mat.

2. Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

A restorative pose that relaxes the nervous system and improves circulation. It’s especially helpful for calming racing thoughts.

How to do it: Lie on your back and extend your legs up against a wall, keeping your arms relaxed at your sides.

(Also Read: How To Improve Blood Circulation Naturally With These 3 Simple And Effective Yoga Poses)

3. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This pose opens the chest and improves blood flow, helping to release tension and boost energy levels.

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and lift your hips upward while keeping your arms at your sides.

4. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)

This gentle flow between arching and rounding the spine relieves tension and brings awareness to the breath. It also helps release emotional stress.

How to do it: On your hands and knees, alternate between arching your back (cow) and rounding your spine (cat).

5. Corpse Pose (Shavasana)

The ultimate relaxation pose, Shavasana helps the body absorb the benefits of yoga while calming the mind. It is often used at the end of practice for deep rest.

How to do it: Lie flat on your back with arms and legs relaxed, focusing on slow, steady breathing.

(Also Read: Avoid These 5 Things Before Practicing Yoga Asanas To Enhance Your Mind-Body Connection)

Tips for Practicing Yoga for Anxiety Relief

Practice in a quiet, peaceful environment.

Focus on deep, mindful breathing during each pose.

Combine yoga with meditation or pranayama for best results.

Be consistent — even 10–15 minutes daily can make a difference.

Yoga offers a natural and effective way to reduce anxiety and bring calmness to your daily life. These poses — from the gentle Child’s Pose to the deeply restorative Shavasana — help release physical tension and soothe the mind. Regular practice can create a sense of inner peace, balance, and resilience against stress.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)