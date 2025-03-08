Hungary Reports First Foot-and-Mouth Disease Case In Over 50 Years: Authorities Enforce Strict Controls

Budapest: Hungary has reported its first case of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in more than 50 years, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) announced on Friday, following its detection at a cattle farm in the northwest of the country.

The outbreak was identified earlier this month at a farm in Kisbajcs, which houses around 1,400 cattle. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the highly contagious viral disease, prompting authorities to impose immediate restrictions.

Hungary's chief veterinary officer has ordered the closure of the affected farm and launched an investigation to trace the source of the infection, Nebih said. Strict control measures have been introduced to prevent the spread of the disease, including a ban on transporting susceptible animals and related products.

FMD primarily affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, excessive salivation, and blisters on the mouth and feet. While the virus "very rarely spreads to humans," Nebih noted, outbreaks among livestock can cause severe economic losses due to its rapid transmission and mandatory culling policies.

"In the event of a confirmed case, all cloven-hoofed animals on the farm must be destroyed," Nebih said, adding that the process of eradicating the infected herd and identifying the source of the virus is underway.

Authorities have urged farmers to follow strict biosecurity protocols and immediately report any suspected cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Foot and mouth disease is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants. It is a transboundary animal disease (TAD) that deeply affects the production of livestock and disrupts regional and international trade in animals and animal products. Members who are currently free of FMD without vaccination remain under constant threat of an incursion. FMD is caused by an Aphthovirus of the family Picornaviridae.