'I Only Wanted To Stretch, But...': Woman Does Yoga Daily For 5 Years, What Happened Next Is Unbelievable!

Before the world shut down in 2020 because of Covid, Klavdiya Finogina, a freelance photographer from Toronto, had a common relationship with fitness: do it to stay thin. Her gym visits were mechanical, leg presses here, a few core machines there. But there was no passion. It was an obligation born out of unrealistic beauty standards, and her workouts were just another box to tick.

But then, a pandemic, a yoga mat, and one 20-minute video flipped everything.

The Accidental Start of a Life-Altering Habit

During lockdown, Finogina found herself at home, missing gym access and trying quick ab workouts. One day, she stumbled upon a beginner yoga class on YouTube. Something clicked. It wasn’t just movement, it was fluid, it was engaging, and for the first time, it felt like play.

“It was challenging enough and also fun because it wasn’t just repetition, it was kind of a flow,” she recalled.

That one video became two, then ten, and soon she was setting a goal: 50 days of yoga in a row. Within a few weeks, her body felt different, more flexible, more energised. But even more surprising was how her mood and mindset began to shift.

Movement Became Medicine, Not Punishment

Before yoga, workouts felt like penance. Now, Finogina moved because she wanted to, not because she had to. What was once about “getting toned” evolved into a celebration of strength, grace, and daily progress.

Five years later, she’s doing headstands, crow poses, and even pull-ups, something she never imagined for herself. But her real win isn’t visible in the mirror.

“I measure progress by the poses I can do, not what my body looks like,” she shared.

Fitness experts echo this mindset: the key to lasting results is enjoying your workouts. If you dread it, you’ll quit. If you love it, you’ll evolve, just like she did.

Her Diet Changed Naturally, No Counting Calories Required

Yoga didn’t just change her workouts, it completely rewired her relationship with food. Gone were the days of guilt and food restrictions. Today, Finogina practises intuitive eating, tuning into her body’s signals and choosing foods based on how they make her feel.

She ditched the idea of eating less and started eating more, especially after movement-heavy days.

“When I work out a lot, I eat a lot, and I let myself do that,” she said.

Whole grains, legumes, and nuts became her go-to meals, aligning with the Mediterranean diet, often cited as one of the world’s healthiest. No more dieting. No more shame. Just food as fuel and joy.

From Appearance to Ability: A Powerful Shift in Self-Image

What’s perhaps most inspiring is how yoga helped Finogina see her body in a new light, not as something to shrink, but something to celebrate.

“Now I love exercising because it allows me to connect with my body and let loose,” she said.

She no longer works out for a flatter stomach or leaner legs, she works out because movement makes her feel alive.

“With yoga, I kind of got familiar with my body. And my body had the opportunity to be itself and express itself.”

You Don’t Have to Start Big, You Just Have to Start

Finogina’s story didn’t begin with a 6-month plan or weight loss challenge. It began with one 20-minute video, and a curiosity to explore what her body could do.

Today, she's proof that fitness doesn't have to be intense to be transformational. When you find movement that feels good, everything, from your strength to your mindset, can change.

Want to build your own yoga habit? Start with 10 minutes a day and focus on consistency, not perfection. Who knows where it’ll take you, maybe to your first handstand, or your happiest self.

