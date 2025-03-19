Parenting is often described as the toughest job in the world, and IAS officer Divya Mittal’s recent social media post proves just that. Despite her impressive academic background from IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, Mittal candidly shared that nothing could have truly prepared her for the emotional rollercoaster of raising two daughters while managing a demanding career. Her post on X (formerly Twitter) has struck a chord with parents across the country, as she reflects on the challenges, guilt, and joys of motherhood.

Balancing Career and Motherhood: A Daily Struggle

In her deeply personal post, Mittal opened up about the societal pressures her eight-year-old daughter already faces—pressures that attempt to suppress her voice when she speaks up. She wrote, "I am an IAS officer. I have studied from IIT and IIM. I have struggled to achieve all this. But nothing could prepare me for the challenges of raising my 2 little daughters."

As a mother, Mittal feels a strong responsibility to nurture her daughter’s confidence, teaching her to be both respectful and assertive. She emphasized that even a shaky voice deserves to be heard. However, like many working mothers, Mittal admits to nights filled with exhaustion and tears, feeling the immense strain of juggling professional responsibilities with the demands of motherhood.

Yet, amidst the struggles, there are priceless moments that make it all worthwhile. She recalled how a simple hug from her daughter, paired with the words "You're my hero," instantly lifts her spirits, reminding her why she continues to push forward.

The Unspoken Guilt of Motherhood

Mittal also addressed an emotion that resonates with many mothers—guilt. The fear of not doing enough, of making mistakes, and of not being present enough weighs heavily on parents. However, she encouraged fellow mothers to practice self-compassion and to embrace the understanding that perfection is neither possible nor necessary.

"In our own ways, we are building a world where our children can dream without limits," Mittal wrote, reminding parents that the lessons they impart, through both their struggles and successes, shape their children’s perspectives on resilience and self-worth.

I am an IAS officer. I have studied from IIT and IIM. I have struggled to achieve all this. But nothing could prepare me for the challenges of raising my 2 little daughters.



A thread penning my thoughts as a parent of daughters on this women's day — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) March 8, 2025

The Mental Health Impact of Parenthood

Parenthood presents unique emotional and psychological challenges for both mothers and fathers. Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist, New Delhi, highlights that learning to be a parent is a process that begins only after becoming one.

For mothers, physical and hormonal changes post-pregnancy can contribute to feelings of overwhelm, self-doubt, and struggles with body image. If left unaddressed, these emotions may lead to postpartum mood disorders, making emotional and social support from loved ones essential for well-being.

Similarly, fatherhood brings its own set of mental health challenges. While fathers may not experience physical changes, they often struggle with self-doubt about their parenting abilities. The lack of societal acknowledgment of their emotional struggles can lead to feelings of helplessness and isolation.

A Call for Support and Understanding

To navigate the complexities of parenthood, it’s crucial for both parents to receive emotional support, whether from family, friends, or professionals. Seeking help when needed should never be stigmatized, as prioritizing parental well-being ultimately benefits the entire family.

Divya Mittal’s post is a powerful reminder that parenting, no matter how rewarding, comes with its share of difficulties. But in the end, as she beautifully puts it, "It’s okay to fall, as long as you rise again."