/ILBS hosts special Teacher’s Day oration on reimagining healthcare for Viksit Bharat@2047

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, organised a special Teacher’s Day Oration at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium. Ashok Lahiri, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, delivered the keynote address. The Oration, titled “Reimagining Healthcare for Viksit Bharat@2047,” brought together faculty, students and staff to reflect on the opportunities and challenges before India’s healthcare system as the country works towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.