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ILBS hosts special Teacher’s Day oration on reimagining healthcare for Viksit Bharat@2047

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi hosted a special Teacher’s Day Oration focusing on preventive healthcare, medical education, innovation and policy priorities for India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
ILBS hosts special Teacher’s Day oration on reimagining healthcare for Viksit Bharat@2047

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