Impact Of Dehydration On Menstrual Health

Staying hydrated is essential for overall health, especially for women during their menstrual cycle. Water supports many important functions in the body, including temperature control, circulation, digestion, and hormonal balance. During menstruation, the body goes through various changes that make it even more important to maintain proper water intake. Without enough water, these natural processes can become more difficult, leading to increased discomfort and a range of symptoms that affect daily life.

Dr. Deepika Alva, Consultant- Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bangalore shares how dehydrations impacts menstrual health.

One common issue during menstruation is cramps. These are caused by the uterus contracting to help shed its lining. When the body is dehydrated, muscles tend to contract more forcefully, and the uterus is no exception. This can lead to more intense and painful cramps. Drinking enough water helps muscles stay relaxed and reduces the likelihood of severe cramping, making periods more manageable.

Dehydration can also makes you feel more tired. Many women already experience fatigue during their period, and a lack of fluids can worsen this. When you’re dehydrated, your blood volume decreases, which means your heart has to work harder to pump oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. This can result in low energy levels, dizziness, and a general feeling of weakness. Staying well-hydrated supports better circulation and helps you feel more energized.

Hormonal balance is another area affected by hydration. Water helps regulate the body’s systems, including the ones that control hormone levels. If you're not drinking enough, it can interfere with hormone production and balance, possibly leading to irregular menstrual cycles or changes in flow. While many factors influence hormonal health, drinking enough water is a simple step that supports normal function.

Digestive issues like bloating and constipation are also more common during menstruation and can be made worse by dehydration. Without enough fluids, digestion slows down. This can cause your stomach to feel heavy or swollen and make it harder to pass stools. Drinking water regularly helps keep the digestive system moving and can ease these uncomfortable symptoms.

Hormonal changes during menstruation often cause headaches and mood shifts. When the body is not properly hydrated, these issues can become more intense, as well. Dehydration limits oxygen flow to the brain, which may lead to sharper or more frequent headaches. It can also lower emotional stability, making women feel more easily upset, anxious, or down during their period.

To support your body during menstruation, aim to drink water throughout the day. Carry a full water bottle with you on the go. Try to include water-rich foods like cucumbers, oranges, and melons in your diet, and avoid too much caffeine, which can dehydrate you further. Listen to your body; thirst is a sign you're already running low on fluids.