/India approves first dengue vaccine Qdenga: Who can get it, dosage and key details explained

New Delhi: India has approved its first vaccine for the prevention of dengue, a major step in strengthening the country's response to one of its fastest-growing mosquito-borne diseases, an official statement said on Tuesday. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) -- under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- has granted marketing authorisation for Qdenga, a live, attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine developed by Takeda GmbH, Germany.