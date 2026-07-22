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India approves first dengue vaccine Qdenga: Who can get it, dosage and key details explained

Dengue vaccine: India has approved its first vaccine for dengue prevention, marking a major milestone in the fight against one of the country's fastest-growing mosquito-borne diseases. Here's everything you need to know about Qdenga, including eligibility, dosage and how it works.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
India approves first dengue vaccine Qdenga: Who can get it, dosage and key details explained
Image Credit: Freepik

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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