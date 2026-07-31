/India gets its first dengue vaccine: Experts highlight benefits and key precautions for QDENGA

In a historic decision for public health, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted regulatory approval for QDENGA, marking the arrival of India's first-ever dengue vaccine. Developed by Japan-based Takeda, the vaccine enters the Indian market following its approval in over 40 countries and official prequalification by the World Health Organization (WHO). This authorisation comes at a critical juncture, as India battles some of its worst dengue seasons on record, compounded by the rapid expansion of Aedes mosquitoes into semi-urban and rural districts where conventional vector control measures are exceptionally difficult to sustain.
The long path toward a viable dengue vaccine stems from the complex biology of the virus. Because dengue consists of four antigenically distinct serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4), a second infection by a different serotype can trigger antibody-dependent enhancement, significantly increasing the risk of severe illness. Because of this, a successful vaccine has to protect against all four types of dengue at the same time, a challenge that caused earlier shots like Dengvaxia to fail. Unlike older vaccines, QDENGA’s new design means people don't need a blood test to check if they've had dengue before getting vaccinated.
QDENGA offers different levels of protection depending on the virus strain. It works best against DENV-2 and DENV-1, but its protection against DENV-3 and DENV-4 remains uncertain in people who have never had dengue before. This is a concern for India, where DENV-3 cases are steadily rising alongside DENV-2. If DENV-3 becomes the main strain this monsoon, the vaccine may be less effective than expected for people getting infected for the first time.
Highlighting the historic nature of this regulatory milestone, Dr Shilpa Singhi says, "The approval of QDENGA is definitely a great achievement in India's struggle against dengue disease since it is the first time that there is a vaccine available to protect against all four serotypes of dengue virus without any prior dengue testing in individuals aged 4 to 60 years old. Of course, the use of vaccines is especially relevant considering that dengue cases have been constantly growing in India for almost two decades now. Nonetheless, it is necessary to remember that vaccination does not mean that mosquito control measures become unnecessary."
Beyond its varying effectiveness, QDENGA faces practical hurdles on the ground. It requires two shots taken three months apart, but the first dose offers incomplete early protection during that interim window. Tracking mobile populations to make sure they get their second shot will be tough. Furthermore, trial data showing potential risks for children who haven't had dengue before means health officials will need to monitor the vaccine's real-world impact very closely.
Elaborating on the clinical application and trial results, Dr Girish Bathina says, "Dengue continues to be one of the commonest mosquito-borne diseases in India and poses threats to the health of thousands each season. Introduction of QDENGA vaccine is welcome news, although it must be understood as only one form of prevention rather than alternative to other measures.
QDENGA vaccine is the live attenuated one that provides protection against four dengue serotypes of the virus. It is recommended to the patients aged between 4 to 60 years old, who receive two doses (0.5 mL) of the vaccine via subcutaneous administration with the interval of 3 months in between. Efficacy of the vaccine reaches 83 percent during up to 4.5 years and makes it quite useful preventive measure for those patients who are at risk of infection."
Because QDENGA is a live-attenuated vaccine, its deployment requires personalised clinical screening to prevent adverse outcomes in vulnerable demographics. Medical experts emphasise that the shot is not universally suitable and requires individualised medical consultation before administration.
Addressing the contraindications and medical screening requirements, Dr Girish Bathina adds, "Vaccination is not for everyone. Since the vaccine is live, it is contraindicated to pregnant women and those who plan their pregnancy and have a weak immune system. Everyone thinking about getting vaccinated should consult with their healthcare provider, especially in case they suffer from any chronic disease or take medications affecting their immune status. Nowadays there are two dengue vaccines worldwide: QDENGA and DENGVAXIA. As of today, QDENGA is the only vaccine that is available in India."
Crucially, experts warn against treating the vaccine as a silver bullet that replaces traditional public health measures. High-density urban slums with poor drainage remain primary vector breeding grounds, where economic barriers may also hinder widespread private uptake unless government negotiations secure tiered, affordable pricing.
Focusing on the realistic expectations of vaccination outcomes, Dr Singhi says, "As is the case with any vaccine, QDENGA is certainly not one that provides 100% protection against the disease, end of story. Its main benefit lies in the reduction of the risk of serious dengue cases, hospitalisation, and complications, rather than prevention of the disease itself. QDENGA comes in two doses, which are administered at intervals of three months, and it is highly recommended that individuals consult their physicians in order to determine their suitability for the use of the vaccine, considering their age, general condition and chances of exposure to the disease."
She adds, "Additionally, dengue is spread by Aedes mosquitoes and vaccines alone cannot protect from the spread of disease-causing mosquitoes. Hence, only the following methods of elimination of breeding places through disposal of any form of stagnant water, use of mosquito repellents, use of long sleeves, use of screens on windows, and prompt medical treatment if the fever is high can help. Involvement of the community is necessary because even a single place where mosquitoes breed will keep spreading the disease.
Introduction of QDENGA, however, needs to be considered as another layer of protection rather than a single step for prevention. The biggest effect of public health can be achieved through vaccination, mosquito control, and early detection. The integration of such measures could bring about a considerable reduction in cases of severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths caused by dengue in India in the coming years."
Concluding on the broader vector landscape, Dr Girish Bathina adds, "Despite vaccination, mosquito control is always very necessary. This is because mosquitoes are carriers of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis that led to serious conditions like thrombocytopenia, seizures, DIC, MODS, and illness during pregnancy. Stopping stagnant water accumulation, use of mosquito repellents, wearing of long sleeves, and having screens on windows all protect people effectively. Combined, vaccination and mosquito control give people the best defense against dengue in India."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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