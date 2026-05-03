Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043062https://zeenews.india.com/health/india-reports-first-known-case-of-mysm1-related-bone-marrow-failure-syndrome-in-child-3043062
NewsHealthIndia reports first known case of MYSM1-related bone marrow failure syndrome in child
MYSM1 BONE MARROW FAILURE

India reports first known case of MYSM1-related bone marrow failure syndrome in child

Doctors have treated what is believed to be India’s first known case of MYSM1-related bone marrow failure syndrome, a very rare inherited disorder. The case involved a 12-year-old boy whose condition was confirmed through genetic testing and managed with a half-matched bone marrow transplant.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India’s first known MYSM1-related bone marrow failure case was identified in a 12-year-old boy.
  • A half-matched bone marrow transplant from his father was used for treatment.
  • The child has recovered well and now visits only for regular check-ups.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India reports first known case of MYSM1-related bone marrow failure syndrome in childPic Credit: Freepik

A 12-year-old boy in Gurugram has been treated for a rare inherited bone marrow disorder linked to a mutation in the MYSM1 gene, in what doctors say is the first known case of its kind reported in India. The condition affects the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells and has been reported in only a small number of patients worldwide, making it difficult to identify and treat.

Symptoms of MYSM1-related bone marrow failure

The patient had symptoms since he was a baby, including severe anemia that made him need regular blood transfusions. At first, doctors thought he might have Diamond-Blackfan anemia, and he did respond to steroid treatment when he was young. But when he was 11, his health got worse, with more anemia and low platelet counts, which led to more tests. Doctors at Artemis Hospitals treated the extremely rare genetic condition using a half-matched (haploidentical) bone marrow transplant.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr Arun Singh Danewa, Senior Consultant in Pediatric Hematologic Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant (Unit II), Artemis Hospitals, said, "This was a very rare and challenging case. The child had an unusual genetic condition affecting the bone marrow, and such cases are extremely uncommon worldwide. While a bone marrow transplant is the only curative option, the difficulty here was that we could not follow a standard approach. Because the disease is driven by a specific genetic defect, we had to carefully modify the transplant conditioning regimen to make it both safe and effective for this child. Balancing the risk of toxicity with the need for successful engraftment required very close planning and monitoring."

Advanced diagnostic testing, including next-generation sequencing, showed that there was an MYSM1 gene mutation and that the bone marrow was failing, which confirmed the diagnosis. On January 31, 2026, the patient received a haploidentical stem cell transplant from his father because his condition was getting worse. 

ALSO READ | Stress, screen, sedentary lifestyle: Three factors impacting urban health

Why is this condition rare?

Blood cells bounced back within two weeks after the successful transplant. There was 100% donor chimerism by day 30, which meant that the recipient's body had fully accepted the donor cells. There were no major problems. The procedure necessitated a three-week hospitalization in a stringent, sterile, high-tech isolation unit. He is no longer a patient in a room but an active boy in the OPD coming in only for routine check-ups as his new marrow settles in. This case is particularly significant due to the rarity of the condition.

What does MYSM1 deficiency look like?

Doctors stressed that MYSM1 deficiency can look a lot like other inherited bone marrow failure syndromes in their early stages, which can make it hard to diagnose without advanced genetic testing. The disease progresses from isolated anemia to multilineage cytopenia over time. This case shows that haploidentical transplantation with post-transplant cyclophosphamide can be an effective treatment for patients, particularly in the absence of matched donors.

ALSO READ | Psychology says people who always seek company are not necessarily extroverts. They lack...

 

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Barkha Madan
Who is this ex-beauty queen who quit films to become a Buddhist monk?
Rahul Sinha DNA analysis
DNA analysis: The cell broadcast system behind India's emergency alerts
MI vs CSK 2026
Mumbai Indians all but out of IPL 2026: CSK bamboozles MI by 8 wickets
Hardware
Built on purpose, not just products: The journey of Suzu Steel India
Malaika Arora
'Men are rarely subjected to the same scrutiny,' says Malaika Arora
West Bengal Assembly Election
Bengal election: EC orders re-poll at all 285 booths in Falta constituency
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra offer prayers at Datia’s Pitambara Peeth - See pic
Delhi heat wave
Delhi heat wave: CM Rekha Gupta steps up relief, healthcare preparedness
Tamil Nadu weather alert
Seven-day rain alert for Tamil Nadu; IMD warns of storms, gusty winds
Ravichandran Ashwin on MS Dhoni
WATCH- When Captain cool lost his cool: R Ashwin reveals MS Dhoni's angry side