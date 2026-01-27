India reports Nipah Virus cases: Five infected, nearly 100 quarantined; Thailand tightens airport screening

After reports of a Nipah virus outbreak in India, several neighbouring countries have stepped up safety measures. According to media reports, Thailand has begun screening air passengers arriving from India following the confirmation of five Nipah virus cases and nearly 100 people being quarantined in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

Thailand Begins Airport Screening for Travellers From India

On Sunday, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health started health screenings at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, focusing especially on passengers arriving from West Bengal.

Officials said that travellers and related agencies have been fully cooperative during the screening process. Thai media outlet The Nation Thailand reported that authorities are taking preventive steps to ensure early detection and public safety.

Health Warning Issued for Passengers From High-Risk Areas

The Thai health ministry has also issued a “Health Beware Card” to travellers coming from high-risk areas.

The card advises passengers to seek immediate medical help if they develop symptoms such as:-

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Drowsiness

Confusion

Seizures

This is especially important if they have had contact with bats, sick animals, or an infected person within 21 days before arriving in Thailand.

Nipah Virus Situation in West Bengal

Earlier, Indian authorities began urgent efforts to control the outbreak after five Nipah cases were confirmed and nearly 100 people were quarantined in West Bengal, according to The Independent.

Officials reported three new cases earlier this week, adding to two existing infections. The two earlier patients were a male and a female nurse working at a private hospital in Barasat, near Kolkata. Both had tested positive for the virus.

Nepal Also Raises Alert Over Nipah Virus Risk

Following the outbreak in West Bengal, Nepal has also increased nationwide alertness to prevent the virus from entering the country.

According to Nepalese media outlet The Annapurna Express, health screenings have started at Tribhuvan International Airport and at major border points with India.

Border Surveillance Strengthened in Nepal

Prakash Budhathoki, spokesperson for Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population, said the government has put strong preventive measures in place.

“We have intensified surveillance, especially at border points in Koshi Province. Similar health checks have also been ordered at other border crossings,” he said.

What Is Nipah Virus? WHO Explains

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah virus is considered a priority pathogen because of its potential to cause serious outbreaks.

Key points about Nipah virus:

There is no vaccine or specific treatment available

Infection can range from no symptoms to severe respiratory illness and fatal brain inflammation (encephalitis)

The virus is mainly spread by fruit bats (Pteropus species)

Humans can be infected through contaminated food or direct contact with infected animals or people

Past outbreaks have shown fatality rates between 40% and 75%, making Nipah virus a major public health concern wherever it appears.

Growing Concern, Stronger Precautions

With multiple countries increasing screenings and surveillance, authorities are aiming to detect cases early and prevent further spread. Health officials continue to urge travellers to stay alert, report symptoms promptly, and follow safety guidelines strictly.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)