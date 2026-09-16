/India’s Vitamin D paradox: Why a sun-drenched nation faces a silent deficiency epidemic

Vitamin D is an essential fat-soluble nutrient and hormone that your body produces when your skin is exposed to sunlight. While it can also be obtained through certain foods and supplements, the main source of Vitamin D - which is important for strong bones, immune health, good mood and muscle and nerve functions - remains sunlight. And therein comes the paradox for people living in India. How does a tropical and generally hot country with plenty of sunshine house a huge population of people who are Vitamin D deficient? Dr Saurabh Gupta , Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Yashoda Medicity, and Dr Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, General Medicine at ShardaCare, share their insights.
Dr Saurabh Gupta says that he comes across this contradiction every single day. "My honest answer is that sunlight availability and actual sun exposure are not the same thing, and most of my patients get far less direct UVB exposure than they assume. A typical urban routine involves moving from an air-conditioned home to a car, to an air-conditioned office, and back home again," says Dr Gupta. He adds that even outdoor minutes usually occur with the body mostly covered or the skin coated in sunscreen in urban Indi. "Glass windows block the very UVB wavelengths the skin needs, so sitting by a sunny window at your desk does nothing for your vitamin D levels."
Dr Niraj Kumar shares that the answer to why Indians are largely Vitamin D deficient is not found in the weather but rather in how we have managed to change the way we live. The fact that we have turned into an "indoor species" is largely responsible for Vitamin D deficiency, according to the doctor. Dr Kumar says, "As soon as we leave the house, we go from offices to schools, to gyms, to shopping centers and to our vehicles spending most of our time under artificial light instead of natural sunlight. In a number of cities, people deliberately stay away from sun due to many reasons including rising heat, pollution and the importance of sun-tanning. As much as sunshine is everywhere, sun exposure is a scarce commodity these days."
What is further worrying experts is that vitamin D deficiency is no longer something we associate only with ageing. "We are diagnosing it in young professionals, college students and even children who come with persistent fatigue, muscle weakness, frequent aches or poor physical performance. These symptoms are often dismissed as stress, screen fatigue or lack of sleep, delaying diagnosis until the deficiency begins affecting bone and muscle health," says Dr Kumar.
Dr Gupta adds, "It's not just older adults anymore. I see young professionals, college students, even children, coming in with constant tiredness, weak muscles, body aches, or just not being able to perform physically as they used to."
Darker skin has more melanin, which is protective against UV damage but also slows vitamin D synthesis. So the same sun exposure produces less vitamin D than it would in someone with lighter skin, doctors say. "In patients with higher body fat, I find lower circulating vitamin D levels, since it's a fat-soluble vitamin stored in adipose tissue rather than remaining available in the bloodstream. Also, many Indians follow a vegetarian diet, missing out on natural dietary sources like fatty fish and egg yolks," says Dr Gupta.
The kind of patients I'm now seeing with vitamin D deficiency is worrisome. It's not just older adults anymore. I see young professionals, college students, even children, coming in with constant tiredness, weak muscles, body aches, or just not being able to perform physically as they used to.
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