India Sees Rise In COVID-19 Cases Amid New Omicron Variant JN1: Expert Shares Symptoms, Vaccine Protection, And Safety Tips

As the world begins to breathe easier post-pandemic, a fresh reminder of COVID-19’s lingering presence has emerged. India is witnessing a gradual uptick in coronavirus cases once again, reporting 257 active cases nationwide as of May 19, 2025, according to official government data. The spike, although not alarming yet, comes at a time when Singapore and Hong Kong are battling fresh COVID-19 waves driven by new Omicron subvariants like JN.1.

What Are Symptoms Of The New Covid Variant

Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says, "The new COVID-19 variants, such as JN.1,these variants are infectious, but they typically come with mild symptoms such as sore throat, coughing, fever, and fatigue."

"Severe impacts, however, can be felt by those with weak immunity, the elderly, or those with other diseases. Doctors closely monitor these variants in hopes of identifying any severity changes or resistance. Generally speaking, even though the new strains are highly contagious, they don't appear to be deadlier than earlier ones," explains Dr Diksha.

Are Vaccines Still Offer Protection Against The Virus?

Dr Diksha says, "Indeed, vaccines continue to offer protection against hospitalisation and severe disease in the wake of new variants. With continued mutation of the virus, vaccine immunity helps the body fight infection better. Booster doses top up this protection, especially among the elderly and those with underlying diseases. No vaccine is 100% effective, but keeping oneself updated on immunisation injections can reduce instances of complications as well as curb the spread of infection among the population."

How To Prevent Infection?

"Wear a mask when visiting crowded places, wash hands frequently, take the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters as advised, quarantine upon symptoms."

"Avoid neglecting symptoms like cough or fever, take precautions after vaccination, do not take medication by yourself without consulting a doctor, and do not venture out to public places if sick," emphasises Dr Diksha.

Kerala leads with 69 cases, followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34). Other states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim have also reported fresh infections. Mumbai’s KEM Hospital has confirmed two COVID-related deaths, prompting localised concern.

Health officials, including representatives from ICMR and NCDC, emphasised that India's overall situation remains under control, with no indication of a large-scale resurgence. Enhanced surveillance, early detection, and response mechanisms are in place.

Meanwhile, Singapore has seen a 28% rise in weekly cases, and Hong Kong reported 31 COVID-related deaths, marking its highest in a year. Experts caution against complacency, urging Indians to follow safety protocols, especially in high-risk areas.

Though the current numbers are low, continued monitoring, vaccination, and hygiene practices are key to preventing another wave. Stay alert—not alarmed, say health authorities.

