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India's obesity crisis: What's behind the silent health emergency?

India’s obesity-care market is set to rise as demand for treatment increases. High costs, limited insurance and poor access outside major cities are still major barriers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 05:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 05:16 AM IST
India's obesity crisis: What's behind the silent health emergency?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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