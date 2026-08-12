New Delhi: India is now grappling with a rising crisis of obesity even as it continues its decades-long battle against undernutrition. Health experts describe this as a "double burden of malnutrition".
Changing food habits, sedentary lifestyles, rapid urbanisation and a genetic predisposition among Indians are increasing the demand for obesity care, even as access to treatment is limited for much of the population.
“India has long battled undernutrition, and that challenge continues. At the same time, obesity has emerged as another major public health concern. The increasing use of processed foods, refined carbohydrates and increasingly sedentary lifestyles has changed the country's metabolic health profile," said Parth Chopra, co-founder of Voy India, a digital obesity and weight management platform.
According to him, changing dietary habits have contributed to the country’s rising obesity rates. Traditional diets based on whole grains, pulses and fibre-rich foods have been replaced by refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages and ultra-processed foods. It is contributing to poor metabolic health.
Declining physical activity has further accelerated the problem. Longer working hours, desk-based jobs, increased screen time and the convenience of app-based services have reduced the routine movement that earlier generations incorporated naturally into their daily lives.
Chopra also highlighted a biological factor unique to many South Asians. "India's genetic predisposition to metabolic disorders means many people develop obesity-related complications such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and fatty liver disease even at relatively lower BMI levels. This makes early diagnosis and personalised treatment especially important," he said.
Health experts say several long-term trends are converging to make India one of the world's fastest-growing obesity-care markets. Rising incomes have improved access to healthcare and diagnostic services, while increasing awareness has encouraged more people to seek treatment for obesity, which is increasingly recognised as a chronic medical condition rather than simply a lifestyle issue.
Urbanisation has transformed eating and exercise patterns, with greater dependence on processed foods, irregular meal patterns, longer working hours and reduced routine physical activity. Combined with India's genetic susceptibility to metabolic disorders, these factors are expected to sustain demand for obesity management in the coming years.
"Obesity is no longer only a lifestyle concern; it is a chronic disease that requires sustained medical management. While new-generation therapies have increased treatment options, long-term outcomes depend on combining medication with clinical supervision, nutrition guidance, physical activity and behavioural support," said Chopra.
India's large population has made it an important market for pharmaceutical companies developing anti-obesity medicines. International drug manufacturers have introduced weight-loss therapies in the country, while domestic companies are preparing lower-cost alternatives as patents on some medicines begin to expire.
Industry observers believe greater competition could eventually improve affordability, although long-term treatment costs are a major challenge.
However, experts caution that only medication is unlikely to solve the problem. Effective obesity management requires sustained medical supervision along with dietary counselling, physical activity and behavioural support to improve long-term outcomes.
Despite rising demand, obesity care is beyond the reach of many Indians. Insurance coverage for its treatment is still limited, leaving patients to bear most of the costs themselves. Monthly expenses for newer weight-loss medicines is prohibitively high for many households.
"Awareness around obesity treatment is rapidly improving and more people are beginning to view it as a medical condition rather than a cosmetic issue. However, affordability and access are barriers, particularly outside major urban centres," said company co-founder Saloni Paliwal.
She added that improving access would require coordinated efforts across the healthcare ecosystem. "Increasing insurance coverage and affordability through greater competition and leveraging digital healthcare platforms can make evidence-based obesity care accessible to a much larger population. The goal should not simply be weight loss, but sustainable improvements in long-term metabolic health," she said.
Industry analysts expect India to become one of the world's largest obesity-care markets over the next decade. Rising diagnosis rates, greater public awareness and better access to treatment are expected to support this growth.
While healthcare spending on obesity is likely to rise initially, experts say effective treatment could eventually reduce the long-term burden of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other obesity-related illnesses.
"As obesity becomes more common in India, treatment needs to move beyond short-term solutions. Better care should combine medical treatment, healthy lifestyle guidance and regular support for patients to improve long-term health," said Paliwal.
Experts say treating obesity in India will depend not only on access to medicines but also on proper medical supervision, healthy lifestyle changes and regular support, especially as treatment becomes available in more cities.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.