Inside India’s silent Emergency: Country ranks 2nd globally in childhood obesity, just behind China

On World Obesity Day (March 4, 2026), the latest World Obesity Atlas 2026, released by the World Obesity Federation, has delivered a stark warning for India. The country now ranks second in the world for the highest number of children living with overweight or obesity, second only to China. But the ranking is only part of the story. What alarms experts more is the speed at which the crisis is accelerating.

41 Million Children Affected And Rising Fast

According to the Atlas, over 41 million Indian children aged 5-19 years were classified as overweight or obese in 2025. The breakdown is equally sobering:

14.92 million children aged 5-9 years

26.40 million adolescents aged 10-19 years

Total: 41.32 million individuals aged 5-19 years

Even more concerning, childhood obesity in India is increasing at an average rate of 5 percent annually, making it one of the fastest-growing trends globally.

The global community had originally aimed to halt the rise of childhood obesity by 2025, a target that has now been missed. The revised 2030 goal also appears increasingly difficult unless urgent action is taken.

From Undernutrition To Overnutrition: India’s Double Burden

For decades, India battled undernutrition and stunting. Today, it faces what experts call the “double burden” of malnutrition, where undernutrition persists in some populations while overnutrition surges in others.

Unlike the United States or China, where obesity has been a long-standing issue, India’s transition has been rapid and uneven. Urbanisation, lifestyle changes, digital exposure, and dietary shifts have reshaped childhood habits within a single generation. The result is a healthcare system preparing to manage diseases that were once considered “adult-only” conditions.

Dr Kapil Kochhar, Director, Minimal Access, Bariatric, Robotic & General Surgery, Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension, says, "Obesity is not just about appearance; it silently damages multiple organs long before symptoms become visible. Excess visceral fat interferes with insulin function, leading to insulin resistance and prediabetes, which gradually harm blood vessels and nerves. It increases cardiovascular strain through high cholesterol, hypertension, and endothelial dysfunction, contributing to silent atherosclerosis that may suddenly present as a heart attack or stroke."

A Wave Of Early-Onset Diseases By 2040

The Atlas projects a troubling spike in obesity-related illnesses among Indian youth by 2040:

MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), formerly NAFLD, is expected to rise from 8.39 million to 11.88 million cases

High triglycerides are projected to affect over 6 million children

Hypertension cases are anticipated to climb to 4.21 million

Hyperglycemia (pre-diabetes) is expected to impact nearly 2 million children

These conditions are not cosmetic issues. They are metabolic disruptions that increase lifelong risks of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and organ damage.

Why Is This Happening? The Preventable Risk Factors

The Atlas identifies multiple drivers behind India’s childhood obesity surge:

Sedentary lifestyles: About 74 percent of adolescents aged 11–17 do not meet recommended physical activity levels.

Dietary shifts and aggressive marketing: Children aged 6–10 are consuming increasing amounts of sugary beverages and ultra-processed foods. Meanwhile, only 35.5 percent of school-age children have access to regulated school meals.

Early-life nutrition gaps: Approximately 32.6 percent of infants experience sub-optimal breastfeeding, a crucial factor in metabolic development.

Maternal health influence: Around 13.4 percent of women of reproductive age have a high BMI, and 4.2 percent live with type 2 diabetes — both of which can predispose children to weight-related complications.

What Needs To Change?

The World Obesity Federation, alongside partners such as the Public Health Foundation of India and the All India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity, is advocating for a multi-layered national response.

Proposed strategies include:

1. Implementing sugar taxes

2. Tightening digital marketing regulations to shield minors from junk food advertising

3. Integrating obesity screening into primary healthcare

4. Strengthening school nutrition frameworks

5. Promoting physical activity through urban planning and policy reform

A Preventable Epidemic

The numbers are clear. Without structural changes in how children eat, move, and are exposed to food marketing, India risks normalising obesity as the new childhood baseline. The nation’s pursuit of economic and global leadership will ultimately depend on the health of its youngest citizens. And right now, the weight of this silent emergency is growing heavier each year.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)