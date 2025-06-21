International Yoga Day 2025: 3 Heart-Opening Poses To Awaken Self-Love And Emotional Healing

Some yoga poses are particularly strong for opening the heart, removing emotional blockages, and boosting the flow of positive energy, therefore strengthening our connection, compassion, and loving nature. Three yoga poses especially help to boost love energies in your life.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Life & Relationship Coach shares 3 heart- openings poses to awaken self- love and emotional healing.

Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

Deeply opening the front of the body, especially the chest and heart area, the Camel Pose physically stretches the body. This position releases tension kept in the heart chakra, the energetic center linked with love, compassion, and emotional well-being. We grow more emotionally open and responsive by softly exposing this area. Camels Pose reminds us that real love sometimes calls for both vulnerability and strength at once. For people who have erected emotional barriers resulting from prior trauma, it is particularly beneficial since it helps to relieve sadness and promotes self- and others' trust.

Anahatasana (Extended Puppy Pose)

Often known as Melting Heart Pose, Anahatasana is a deep chest opener combining the grounding solidity of being close to the earth with the heart-opening effects of a backbend. While focusing energy toward the heart center, it stretches the shoulders, upper back, and spine. Anahata itself is the name for the electromagnetic center of love and compassion the heart chakra. This posture promotes emotional release and surrender, so helping to dissolve defenses and release tension kept in the upper body. The heart welcomes humility and empathy as it gets closer to the earth qualities that promote real, unqualified love.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose with Heart Support)

Often underappreciated, this soft inversion gains especially power when done with a little cushion or folded blanket beneath the hip and heart. It releases tension and emotional tiredness by activating the parasympathetic nervous system, therefore removing two main obstacles to feeling and communicating love. This position promotes emotional rebirth and a great sensation of tranquillity by letting blood and lymph flow freely from the legs back to the heart. When you're emotionally exhausted or disengaged, it's very helpful to gently prod you back into an inner balance and openness to love. This restoring position helps one be present and emotionally accessible by quieting the mind and re-centing the emotional body. The raised chest gently activates the heart chakra, therefore fostering tenderness and thankfulness.